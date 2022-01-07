Following a record busy December, festive period proves much smoother for Talk To Tom

MENTAL HEALTH CHARITY Talk To Tom was delighted to report a quieter than usual festive season following a busy December answering calls to those in crisis.

From December 24 2021 to Jan 1 2022, Talk To Tom received 22 calls seeking help, compared to Christmas Day in 2020 which saw a total of 29 calls.

Of this year’s 22 calls, one was deemed very serious and immediate intervention was required.

The final month of 2021 had seen an unprecedented number of calls to the charity with 84 calls calls received up to Christmas Eve, which marked the busiest December in Talk To Tom’s 10-year history.

Two of these were during the early hours from people in serious distress and immediate medical intervention was sought on their behalf and at their request.

The charity reported that four calls required hospital admissions including a boy under 15 years of age who was in a suicide crisis situation.

In advance of Christmas, Talk To Tom CEO Ray Cullen had said that Covid anxiety and problems around socialising and mixing had crept back due to new restrictions.

He explained that one call that came during the Christmas period was from an 86-year-old woman who was unsure about whether to attend Christmas dinner with her family.

“As expected a lot of calls were Covid related, with people looking for advice which we haven’t had for a while as so many people were on edge. The older woman was due to go to family for Christmas but was afraid to go but didn’t want to upset them. We had a lot of calls that were just people looking for reassurance, but there were a huge amount of calls from people very anxious about Covid. With the case numbers up it makes sense, and we saw families asking teenagers to restrict their movements so that tightening up can lend itself to arguments in households.

"We did see a big rise in concerns from that point of view, but those calls from people suffering badly with anxiety, we saw a large number and it has just been unbelievable.”

Mr Cullen added that they team had concerns about volunteers coming down with Covid, but so far so good with full services still running and the charity shop now open once again.

He encouraged those suffering with their mental health to reach out in any way they were comfortable with, assuring that Talk To Tom will be there to help and advise.

You can email info@talktotom.ie, call (0818) 30 30 61 or visit the website: www.talktotom.ie for support.

The charity shop has reopened again next to the Talk To Tom Centre, Unit 6 Pugin Court, St Michael’s ,Gorey Y25 X4A6.