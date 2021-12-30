Flooding highlights need for retention of Rescue 117 base in Waterford – Deputy Johnny Mythen

The Rescue 117 helicopter assisting during the flooding in Bridgetown on Christmas Day. PHOTO: DAVID PARSONS

THE horrendous flooding that occurred in numerous parts of the county over the Christmas weekend highlighted the importance of having the Rescue 117 Coast Guard Helicopter based at Waterford Airport.

That’s the view of Sinn Féin TD Johnny Mythen, who said the recent events, in particular the rescue in Bridgetown involving the 117 helicopter, served to highlight the need to have the service retained.

"I have written to Minister Ryan to express my concern at recent speculation that the contract up for tender only implies three out of the current four helicopters are to be retained,” said Deputy Mythen.

"If this is the case, it is grossly neglectful and unacceptable and the minister should review this immediately,” he added.

Deputy Mythen said the Wexford coastline is no stranger to the important work carried by by R117 and other emergency service staff members and volunteers.

“These people and this service are one of the greatest search and rescue assets our region can have, and this fact cannot be overstated,” said Deputy Mythen.

"The recent events in Bridgetown showcase this more than ever, with Rescue 117 providing air support and subsequent paramedic triage to an elderly local couple who were rescued from their partly-submerged car during the floods by the brave volunteers in Kilmore Quay Coast Guard Unit,” he added.

He said that without the R117 service, Minister Ryan “cannot guarantee Wexford citizens that, should the worst happen, there is a skilled team nearby to support them”.

Deputy Mythen also said that, without the service, there could be no guarantee given to local fishermen and women that a skilled team is nearby to support them if they require assistance.

"Furthermore, I urge the minister and our Wexford Government TDs to ensure that there is also adequate provision of fixed wing support to these four rescue helicopters,” he said.

He also said that such fixed wing support should be provided either by this contract or in conjunction with the Irish Air Corps “to guarantee the safety of the crew and support them in work further out at sea”.

"I look forward to hearing from the minister and for his reassurance that the retention of this base, this helicopter and this vital search and rescue service, are not up for negotiation,” said Deputy Mythen.

In its end of year statement, the Coast Guard reported a 12 per cent increase in the overall number of incidents coordinated in 2021.

The statement said one of the most notable incidents of the year was the successful evacuation by R117 of seven crew members from a fishing vessel that went down off the south west coast in March.

"This operation, which was supported by Naval Service and RNLI resources, resulted in the presentation of national bravery awards to the four helicopter crew,” said the spokesperson.

In addition to that presentation, R117 crew member Sarah Courtney was awarded a silver medal for her role and actions as ‘winchman’ in the most challenging of weather conditions.

The Coast Guard helicopters provide day and night services out of four bases, Waterford, Dublin, Shannon and Sligo, and they were tasked to a total of 886 missions last year, compared with 794 missions in 2020.

These services include inter-hospital transfers and helicopter emergency medical support to the HSE and assisting An Garda Síochána with inland search operations, including collaboration with Mountain Rescue Teams in assisting people who experience difficulty on isolated terrain. R117 has often worked closely with the likes of New Ross River Search & Rescue, Slaney Search & Rescue and Fethard RNLI in search and rescue operations.

The RNLI is categorised as a declared resource to the Coast Guard, which means that each individual station can be directly requested to respond to individual incidents. RNLI lifeboats were tasked on 911 occasions during the year while Community Inshore Rescue Boats services participated in 117 different incidents.

Nationally, the biggest increases in the number of incidents coordinated by the Coast Guard occurred in April when 249 incidents occurred compared to139 the previous year and in July, when 469 incidents were recorded, compared to 339 for the same period in 2020.

In terms of overall service delivery, the Coast Guard defined the category, ‘Lives Saved’, as being incidents where assistance provided prevented loss of life, severe risk to life, or protracted hospitalisation. In 2021, the Coast Guard recorded 474 individual responses as being within the Lives Saved category.

The Coast Guard acknowledged the public for their cooperation and support during the year including their positive response in adhering to severe weather warnings.

If you see somebody in trouble on the water or along the coast, use marine VHF Ch 16 or dial 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.