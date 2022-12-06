First ever Christmas market held in Rosslare Strand

The first Christmas Market ever held in Rosslare Strand brought over 300 people to the local Community and Sports Centre to pore over stalls selling festive wreaths, paintings, home-made bread, cushions, decorations, wooden crafts and household items.

Visiting children were entertained with games and face painting at a big table in the centre of the hall while late in the afternoon on Sunday, there was a performance by a local choir and singer Anne Crowe-Fortune.

The event was graced by no less than two TD’s with Minister of State at the Department of Justice James Browne and Independent TD Verona Murphy joining Cllr Lisa McDonald, cathaoirleach of Rosslare Municipal District and Cllrs Jim Moore and Ger Carthy in mingling among the crowd.

Val Boggan, chairperson of the Rosslare Community Development Association and fellow director Pavila Murphy came up with the Christmas Market concept and worked on it with the centre manager Maria Gore.

As nightfall approached, Cllr McDonald ceremoniously switched on the Christmas lights.

“ It was a wonderful occasion and it far exceeded our expectations” said Ms Boggan, thanking the volunteers and Friends of Rosslare who helped to make it happen.

She said the purpose of the event was to get the entire community entering into the spirit of Christmas. The money raised will go towards the Access for All Garden and the Community and Sports Centre which needs a new roof at an estimated cost of €200,000.