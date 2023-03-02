A section of the roof at Wexford General Hospital has collapsed as fire crew continue to battle the blaze.

A section of the roof at Wexford General Hospital has collapsed as fire crew continue to battle the blaze.

Fire services at the heart of the blaze, the plant room at Wexford General Hospital.

The Wexford Fire Service is investigating whether an equipment fault led to the fire at Wexford General Hospital (WGH) yesterday afternoon.

A major emergency was declared after the fire broke out in the hospital’s machinery room at around 4pm.

Over 200 patients had to be evacuated but no injuries were reported among either patients or staff.

The patients, among them those seriously ill and in intensive care, were ferried by ambulances to hospitals in Kilkenny, Waterord, Cork and Dublin, in what has been described as “the biggest evacuation in the history of the health service”.

Emergency services have been working throughout the night to contain the damage.

Ray Murphy, Assistant Chief Fire Officer with Wexford Fire Service, said work is underway to determine the cause of the blaze, which started in the “rooftop plant room”.

“The plant [room] would be very, very safe when it’s operating under normal conditions and particularly when it's on the roof, you wouldn't be expecting any particular issues with the plant itself,” he told RTÉ’s ‘Morning Ireland’.

“Obviously something caused the fire… I expect it was a piece of equipment, though I’m not sure which piece would have started it.

“Maybe a pump or it could have been a motor or a belt or something to that affect but that still remains to be analysed.”

Mr Murphy described the damage caused to the facility as “medium or small even” and said he expects it will begin to reopen on a phased basis over the coming days.

“I wouldn’t consider it any large damage whatsoever. It’s [confined] to a small area within the hospital,” he said.

“They can certainly start getting back up and running in the coming days but obviously to get the 207 patients back in, it’s going to take probably weeks and months but I can see the hospital turning this around certainly in the next couple of days.”

Speaking on the same programme, Chair of Wexford County Council George Lawlor said roughly 30 patients are still waiting to transferred from the hospital and he described the emergency response as “remarkable”.

“It was a logistical nightmare in reality and it's remarkable that we're down to the figure of 30 patients,” he said.

“I’m really heartened to hear the comments of Ray Murphy about the condition of the hospital and the fact that we could possibly have this back up and running in a relatively short period of time because this is essential for the county of Wexford.”

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has expressed his shock regarding the fire at Wexford General Hospital and paid tribute to the emergency and other personnel who continue to battle the outbreak. He has also vowed that the Government will do whatever is required in the aftermath of this devastating fire.

“This terrible incident strikes to the heart of the community in Wexford and the broader region,” Mr Varadkar said in a statement late on Wednesday night.

“Fire crews and other emergency personnel have been fighting this major emergency for many hours. We pay tribute to their dedication and heroism.

“Our thoughts are also with the hundreds of patients who have had to be evacuated from the hospital, as well as their families, and the staff and management dealing with this unprecedented situation. I will be receiving an update on the situation on Thursday. The Government will do whatever is required in the aftermath of this emergency.”

In what is being called “the biggest evacuation in the history of the health service”, only around 30 of the estimated 207 patients remain on site at Wexford General Hospital on Thursday morning awaiting evacuation, as hospital staff and emergency services worked through the night on relocating patients to hospitals in Kilkenny, Cork and Dublin.

Up to 45 firefighters were involved in tackling the fire over the course of Wednesday evening and shortly after 6pm it was declared a “major incident” and the decision was finally taken to evacuate the entire hospital.

A HSE helpline has been set up to deal with queries from patients’ families and loved ones and can now be reached on 053 9153012.

A spokesperson for the Ireland East Hospital Group confirmed that thankfully there were no injuries reported throughout the course of the incident and that a significant logistical operation was now under way to see patients accommodated elsewhere.

ICU patients were accommodated first and spaces have been found for them in hospitals across the country, who have been more than willing to help.

Meanwhile, Accident and Emergency at the hospital is closed until further notice and all elective and outpatient appointments have been cancelled for both Thursday and Friday. The hospital will not be in direct contact with those impacted as the technology required is currently not operational. Appointments at Ely House will proceed as normal.

One woman, who had given birth by C-section less than 24 hours previously was moved down a smoke filled corridor with her newborn baby and left to sit on a hard chair, with the child in a mobile cot. She stated that while the nurses were “great”, confusion reigned as they awaited word from management on how to proceed and if the new mother was to be evacuated elsewhere.

Ray Murphy said: “We had hazards like flammable gas and oxygen on site. We got them cut off and dealt with the fire from the roof. But it spread to the roof of adjacent buildings.

"Thankfully, we were able to stop it there, and it didn’t go down through the building.

He said the evacuation took place early, “which was a good decision on the hospital’s part.

“They evacuated the on-call rooms and staff rooms on the fourth floor, and also the St Pat’s and St Catherine’s wards, which includes paediatrics. We also evacuated the St Mary’s ward, and ICU was also evacuated. In total, there were upwards of 100 people in that area,” he added.

Plumes of thick black smoke were seen across Wexford town, and Wexford Co Council issued a warning to those in the area to close their windows and doors.

The public was last night asked to stay away from the hospital. Anyone requiring emergency care was asked to attend their closest alternative accident and emergency unit.



