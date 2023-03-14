CEO of the HSE Bernard Gloster was given a tour of the fire-damaged hospital on Tuesday along with Hospital Manager Linda O'Leary.

CEO of the HSE Bernard Gloster with Manager of Wexford General Hospital Linda O'Leary as he visited the fire-damaged hospital on Tuesday.

Following on from the reintroduction of outpatient and maternity services, the fire damaged Wexford General Hospital is to see more services still reintroduced by the end of this week.

Unaided by premature announcements from Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly last week, hospital management and staff have been busy behind the scenes in recent days, scrambling to see what the next tentative steps towards re-opening can be.

A hospital source has now confirmed that management aim to reintroduce an Acute Medical Assessment Unit (AMAU) and a Minor Injuries Clinic (MIU) at the hospital by the end of this week.

The AMAU will operate solely on a GP referral system, while people will be required to ring ahead to the MIU before presenting, with a dedicated phone number to be made available in the coming days.

One thing that hospital management are keen to stress, however, is that the Emergency Department remains closed and will be for some time yet.

People have already been arriving at the closed ED at Wexford General Hospital seeking medical intervention and management and staff are keen to avoid this occurrence increasing in the coming days and weeks.

If you require emergency care, please dial 999/112 or attend your closest alternative Emergency Department.

Meanwhile, the new CEO of the HSE Bernard Gloster visited Wexford General on Tuesday and saw for himself the damage caused by the blaze.

"Saw first-hand today the sustained effort of (Hospital Manager) Linda O’Leary and her team in the recovery from the fire," he tweeted. “It will take time to get back, but there’s no doubt it is happening. The care and public service is so obvious everywhere you go on this site.”