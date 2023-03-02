Fire at Wexford General Hospital: What to do if you need emergency medical care or have an appointment at the hospital

Wexford residents who require emergency medical care have been advised to to attend their closest alternative accident and emergency unit following Wednesday’s fire at Wexford General Hospital.

Members of the public have been advised to stay away from Wexford General Hospital following the major emergency, which saw a fire break out in the hospital’s machinery room and led to over 200 patients being evacuated. Accident and Emergency at the hospital is closed until further notice and those who require emergency care must attend their closest hospital.

All elective and outpatient appointments scheduled for Wexford General Hospital have been cancelled for both Thursday and Friday. The hospital will not be in direct contact with those impacted as the technology required is currently not operational. Meanwhile, appointments at Ely House will proceed as normal.

A HSE helpline has been set up to deal with queries from patients’ families and loved ones and can now be reached on 053 9153012.