Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has expressed his shock regarding the fire at Wexford General Hospital and paid tribute to the emergency and other personnel who continue to battle the outbreak. He has also vowed that the Government will do whatever is required in the aftermath of this devastating fire. “This terrible incident strikes to the heart of the community in Wexford and the broader region,” Mr Varadkar said in a statement late on Wednesday night. “Fire crews and other emergency personnel have been fighting this major emergency for many hours. We pay tribute to their dedication and heroism.

Our thoughts are also with the hundreds of patients who have had to be evacuated from the hospital, as well as their families, and the staff and management dealing with this unprecedented situation.

“I will be receiving an update on the situation on Thursday. The Government will do whatever is required in the aftermath of this emergency.”

In what is being called “the biggest evacuation in the history of the health service”, only around 30 of the estimated 207 patients remain on site at Wexford General Hospital on Thursday morning awaiting evacuation, as hospital staff and emergency services worked through the night on relocating patients to hospitals in Kilkenny, Cork and Dublin.

Up to 45 firefighters were involved in tackling the fire over the course of Wednesday evening and shortly after 6pm it was declared a “major incident” and the decision was finally taken to evacuate the entire hospital.

A source inside the incident room said it was the largest wholesale evacuation from a hospital in the history of the HSE and added that more than 100 ambulances from across the entire country were being tasked with taking patients to other hospitals around the country including Cork, Kilkenny and Dublin. The process, the HSE say, is likely to take up to 24 hours.

A HSE helpline has been set up to deal with queries from patients’ families and loved ones and can now be reached on 053 9153012.

A spokesperson for the Ireland East Hospital Group confirmed that thankfully there were no injuries reported throughout the course of the incident and that a significant logistical operation was now under way to see patients accommodated elsewhere.

ICU patients were accommodated first and spaces have been found for them in hospitals across the country, who have been more than willing to help.

Meanwhile, Accident and Emergency at the hospital is closed until further notice and all elective and outpatient appointments have been cancelled for both Thursday and Friday. The hospital will not be in direct contact with those impacted as the technology required is currently not operational. Appointments at Ely House will proceed as normal.

The incident began with a fire breaking out in a machinery room near the roof of the older part of the hospital building shortly before 4 p.m. Seven units from Wexford fire service were joined by crews from neighbouring counties in battling the significant blaze and specialised high-reach appliances were required to tackle the flames which threatened to spread to other parts of the hospital.

"We had hazards like flammable gas and oxygen on site,” Ray Murphy of Wexford Fire Service said. “We got them cut off and we dealt with the fire from the roof. But it spread to the roof of adjacent buildings. Thankfully, we were able to stop it there and it didn’t go down through the building."

Plumes of thick black smoke were sent all across Wexford town and Wexford County Council issued a warning to those living in the area to close windows and doors and urged people to avoid the hospital.

In the Emergency Department, those who were not in desperate need and were not suffering symptoms like chest pains etc were asked to leave.

One woman, who had given birth by C-section less than 24 hours previously was moved down a smoke filled corridor with her newborn baby and left to sit on a hard chair, with the child in a mobile cot. She stated that while the nurses were “great”, confusion reigned as they awaited word from management on how to proceed and if the new mother was to be evacuated elsewhere.

"Evacuation took place early, which was a good decision on the hospital’s part,” Ray Murphy of Wexford Fire Service said. “They evacuated the on call rooms and staff rooms on the fourth floor and also St Pat’s and St Catherine’s Wards, which includes paediatrics. We also evacuated Mary's ward and ICU was also evacuated. In total, there were upwards of 100 people in that area.”

However, Mr Murphy also confirmed that shortly after 6pm the decision had been taken to evacuate the hospital as a whole as the scene was declared a “major incident”.

“They’re now going to evacuate the whole building because some of the critical plant has been knocked out due to the fire and the hospital can’t function as normal.”

An incident room has been set up with representatives from the HSE, the Fire Service, an Garda Síochána and Wexford County Council all present.

A spokesperson for the hospital was able to confirm that, as of 7pm, the blaze was largely under control, but that the fire service would remain at the scene overnight as a precaution. They added that there was significant damage to the hospital building, something which will be further assessed in the hours and days ahead.

In the meantime, gardaí and hospital management have asked members of the public to avoid the area.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, who is due in Wexford on Thursday morning for a number of official engagements, is set to visit the hospital tomorrow and meet with fire crews there. Meanwhile, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has reportedly already begun liaising with senior HSE officials on how to get the hospital back up and running and what it will likely cost.



