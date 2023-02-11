Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Fiona Sinnott 25 years on: Some people in Wexford carry key to teenage mother’s disappearance

Nationally, Fiona Sinnott’s disappearance is regarded as a mystery but many in south Wexford, including Fiona’s family, feel that they know exactly what happened and who is responsible

Diane Sinnott lays flowers at a memorial plaque for her sister Fiona at Kilmore Quay, Co Wexford. Expand
Diane Sinnott sitting at a memorial plaque in Kilmore Quay devoted to her sister Fiona who disappeared 25 years ago. Expand
Fiona Sinnott. Expand
Diane Sinnott and cousin Gina Sinnott tending to the plaque in memory of Fiona Sinnott who disappeared from Broadway, Co Wexford 25 years ago. Expand
Butler's Pub in Broadway. The last place Fiona Sinnott was seen alive. The pub has since closed in 2019. Expand

Close

Diane Sinnott lays flowers at a memorial plaque for her sister Fiona at Kilmore Quay, Co Wexford.

Diane Sinnott lays flowers at a memorial plaque for her sister Fiona at Kilmore Quay, Co Wexford.

Diane Sinnott sitting at a memorial plaque in Kilmore Quay devoted to her sister Fiona who disappeared 25 years ago.

Diane Sinnott sitting at a memorial plaque in Kilmore Quay devoted to her sister Fiona who disappeared 25 years ago.

Fiona Sinnott.

Fiona Sinnott.

Diane Sinnott and cousin Gina Sinnott tending to the plaque in memory of Fiona Sinnott who disappeared from Broadway, Co Wexford 25 years ago.

Diane Sinnott and cousin Gina Sinnott tending to the plaque in memory of Fiona Sinnott who disappeared from Broadway, Co Wexford 25 years ago.

Butler's Pub in Broadway. The last place Fiona Sinnott was seen alive. The pub has since closed in 2019.

Butler's Pub in Broadway. The last place Fiona Sinnott was seen alive. The pub has since closed in 2019.

/

Diane Sinnott lays flowers at a memorial plaque for her sister Fiona at Kilmore Quay, Co Wexford.

wexfordpeople

Padraig Byrne

There’s a unique atmosphere in the small, coastal villages of Co Wexford. Tight-knit in the extreme, families are interconnected, everybody knows everybody else and their kin and rumours and secrets can spread from village to village seemingly on the sea breeze.

When An Garda Síochána issued a renewed appeal for information in relation to Fiona Sinnott, 25 years on from her disappearance near Butler’s Pub of Broadway, it was greeted with furrowed brows and a knowing nod by residents of villages like Kilmore Quay, Bridgetown and Our Lady’s Island.

Privacy