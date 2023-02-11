Fiona Sinnott 25 years on: Some people in Wexford carry key to teenage mother’s disappearance

There’s a unique atmosphere in the small, coastal villages of Co Wexford. Tight-knit in the extreme, families are interconnected, everybody knows everybody else and their kin and rumours and secrets can spread from village to village seemingly on the sea breeze.

When An Garda Síochána issued a renewed appeal for information in relation to Fiona Sinnott, 25 years on from her disappearance near Butler’s Pub of Broadway, it was greeted with furrowed brows and a knowing nod by residents of villages like Kilmore Quay, Bridgetown and Our Lady’s Island.

The fact is that while nationally it’s considered an “unsolved crime” and a “mystery”, there are many, many people in south Wexford who feel they know exactly what happened to the 19-year-old mother of one. They also feel they know exactly who is responsible. However, “knowing” and proving are two very different things.

The presence of the word “murder” in this latest garda release was quite notable for Fiona’s family. Although it’s something they’ve long believed, it’s still stomach-churning for them to see it written in black and white. They too feel they know who is responsible.

On a sunny morning at a beautiful spot overlooking the beach and the Wexford coast at Kilmore Quay, Diane Sinnott tidies and places fresh flowers beside a plaque bearing her sister’s name. It’s February 9; the same date engraved beside Fiona’s name and the date they believe she was murdered 25 years ago in 1998.

It’s not the first plaque in Fiona’s memory either. Memorial plaques were previously erected by the family near the spot they believe Fiona was murdered in Broadway. Two plaques were mysteriously stolen from this location before they eventually settled on its current location in Kilmore Quay, overlooking a beach where Fiona and Diane would have played as children.

Diane is joined by her cousin Gina and it’s plain to see that the passage of time has done nothing to lessen the impact of Fiona’s absence.

"One hundred per-cent we know who did it,” Gina states. “We have a feeling we know who helped cover it up as well. There was information last year or the year before which gardaí are looking into, that obviously we can’t say anything about. But people were implicated.”

In a press release issued nationally, An Garda Síochána were quite strong in their assertion that there “are people in the Broadway area who have information vital to this investigation”.

For the Sinnott family, it’s now about appealing to those people’s human nature. At this stage they just want Fiona back. They want to be able to visit her grave.

Dogged in their determination, they are hopeful that the passage of time will result in some answers. That the weight of guilty consciences will prove too much. That somebody could make a deathbed revelation.

"We were hoping that loyalties would have shifted among those outside of the family of the person involved and that whoever had information would come forward,” Gina said. “They’d have no ties to him. Are they still afraid of him to a point that they won’t say anything?”

Anyone that would have met us and told us anything over the years would always have been afraid of getting the guards involved. So what can we do?

More pensive, with eyes firmly on her sister’s plaque, Diane believes that Fiona’s murderer is still exercising influence over quiet Wexford communities which contain some of the answers that the family desperately crave. Over the years, there’s been a few phone calls from people who indicated they wished to purge themselves of the guilt in carrying secrets relating to the case, but sadly, there was always a quick change and the conversations never happened.

“He has a hold over these people that know what happened,” Diane said. “That’s why they are always afraid. There was one or two people who contacted me over the years that said ‘can we meet for a coffee?’ and ‘we need to talk’. They’d be connected to people who had a part in it.

"Then all of a sudden they’d change their mind and say ‘I won’t be having that coffee with you’. I think people are still afraid.

Even if they just drop a letter into the local priest. Anything. We just want to find her. That’s all my mother wants is just to find her

“Anyone that would have met us and told us anything over the years would always have been afraid of getting the guards involved. So what can we do?”

While the family haven’t given up on the idea of someone being brought to justice for Fiona’s murder, that’s not their focus for now.

“My mother (Mary) always says, even if they just drop a letter into the local priest. Anything. We just want to find her. That’s all my mother wants is just to find her. Justice or whatever could come later, but we just want to find Fiona.

"My mother loves coming here and sitting at the plaque, but I just hope for her sake we get Fiona back and get some answers before she goes herself.”

“Justice afterwards would be a bonus,” Gina agrees. “But that’s all it would be – a bonus. The main thing we want is just to get Fiona back.”

Closest in age in a family that also contained Seamus, Norman and the late Caroline, Diane and Fiona were as thick as thieves growing up, and cousin Gina was never far behind either.

"There's just a year between me and Fiona,” Diane says. “We were actually really close. We were literally best friends and we grew up as best friends. We did nearly everything together.”

While it was a bit of a shock when Fiona fell pregnant at the age of 18, it was nearly more of a shock for the family when she moved out of the home place at just 17.

“None of us would’ve moved out at 17, no way,” Diane said. “Our parents would hardly let us go in our 20s. Fiona had a bit of a rebellious streak.”

Despite this, when her daughter Emma was born, Fiona was said to be adapting quite well to motherhood, despite her own tender years.

"She did adapt,” Diane recalled. “She was brilliant. We tried to get her to come home with her (baby Emma). We knew things weren’t great for her where she was and we just said to her ‘you and Emma come home and we’ll all help you look after her’.”

On the night she went missing, Fiona left her baby daughter with the child’s paternal grandmother and went out, arriving into Butler’s Pub in Broadway, a busy spot despite its remote location.

I remember I asked her was she alright and she insisted that she wanted Seamus to come down. It was a bit unusual. Normally she’d want me to come out with her

"We don’t know where she was during that day,” Diane says. “That’s still a mystery to all of us. She arrived in Butler’s on her own and sat with a couple of the locals she’d have known.”

A short while later, Diane received a call from Fiona from the pub. It’s a conversation that she has replayed again and again over and over in her mind. Her sister seemed a little off and was adamant that she wanted her brother Seamus to join her at the pub.

"She said ‘I’m down in Butlers, is Seamus home?,” Diane recalls. “I said that he wasn’t long home and was gone up to bed. He was going fishing in the early hours of the morning. She told me to tell him that there was good music and all down there and to come down.

"I remember I asked her was she alright and she insisted that she wanted Seamus to come down. It was a bit unusual. Normally she’d want me to come out with her. I went upstairs and I told Seamus that Fiona was on the phone and wanted him to go down to Butlers. He said that he couldn’t, he needed to get a few hour’s sleep before going out fishing. She said to me ‘Please Diane, go up and beg him to come down. Tell him to come down.’ I went up again and he said, ‘I can’t. I literally can’t or I won’t be able to go to sea.’ But she was determined to get him down there.”

The family now believe that somebody’s presence in the pub that night was enough to make Fiona uncomfortable and nervous and that she had sought her brother’s presence to protect her or look after her. It’s something which has carried a heavy toll on Seamus for all these years.

"It destroyed Seamus,” Diane said. “He’s always thought ‘If only I went down there to her that night.’ If she had told him that she was nervous or uncomfortable, he would’ve jumped up out of the bed straight away and got her.”

Shortly after midnight, Fiona went up to the bar and bought a couple of packets of peanuts for the walk home. While there, she chatted away to the barman.

“The barman Brian asked her if she was going to be there for the Valentine’s disco the following week and she said he’d definitely be there,” Gina said. Fiona was also said to have been busy planning Emma’s first birthday party and was looking forward to Diane’s 21st.

They’re not responsible for what happened, but I think they could be responsible for the cover-up

A short time after she bid the barman farewell and left the pub, however, "screams were heard up at Kisha Cross.”

These screams were heard by a courting couple who eventually reported it to gardaí. Additionally, a passing motorist reported seeing a man and a woman arguing near Kisha Cross around this time, while two other men “aged in their late teens or early twenties” were seen a short distance away by the same driver. These men have never come forward and the family believe they are key to unravelling the mystery.

“They’re not responsible for what happened, but I think they could be responsible for the cover-up,” Gina says.

While “cover-ups” and murder investigations and theories may seem strikingly at odds with the picturesque Wexford countryside, it’s a sobering thought that gardaí believe that there are people engrained in these rural communities who have played a part in covering up the murder of a teenage mother.

The next minute, after talking for a while, he said ‘Oh, maybe she (Fiona) did go to England’, and just hung up. Mammy knew that wasn’t what he rang for. He was wanting to tell

The family have had a few false dawns too. Phone calls, anonymous messages and people apparently on the verge of unburdening themselves of guilt.

“One person rang my mam and was talking to her,” Diane recalls. “To this day, she says ‘Diane, I knew he wanted to tell me something’. The next minute, after talking for a while, he said ‘Oh, maybe she (Fiona) did go to England’, and just hung up. Mammy knew that wasn’t what he rang for. He was wanting to tell.”

The person being referred to is local builder Alan Wright. He had been interviewed by gardaí in relation to Fiona’s disappearance and at the time he was believed to have potentially witnessed her body being buried.

Three years after Fiona’s disappearance and shortly after the phone call to Fiona’s mother Mary, Alan Wright’s body was found in the back of a BMW car in the grounds of Wexford General Hospital. He died from a massive heroin overdose.

I feel that somewhere along the line, someone will just break… Someone has to say something

Whether or not Mr Wright had pertinent information or was about to speak out, the family believe that there are people out there who are weary from carrying this secret around for two and a half decades.

“We’d ask them to just have a heart,” Gina said. “At the end of the day, it’s not your crime. Even the hardest of hearts would have to be suffering as a result of carrying this all this time.

“Knowing that we have her would be massive. That when you’re driving down the road, you’re not thinking ‘is she buried here, or is she buried there’. All the questions that we have would be answered.”

For her part, Diane will continue to push. The family recently met with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in relation to the case and have pushed to ensure that it remains firmly on the radar and in the public consciousness, despite the passage of time.

“I feel that somewhere along the line, someone will just break,” Diane says, pausing again to examine the plaque dedicated to her sister. “Someone has to say something.”