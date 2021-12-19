Final glory for the Kinsellas as they are crowned Ireland’s fittest family

THE Kinsella family from Enniscorthy have been crowned Ireland’s fittest family.

In what was a fantastic weekend for sport in County Wexford and in particular the Enniscorthy area, the Kinsella’s won the title this evening in the grand finale on RTE.

The Marshalstown family, composed of dad, Patrick (49), Michael (21), David (18) and Caoimhe (15), had to really pull out all the stops to overcome the McIntyre family from Tipperary, encouraged all the way by their mentor, Anna Geary.

In winning the title the Kinsella’s made it two-in-a-row for County Wexford with the Mahoney family from Glynn, taking the title last time out.

While the Kinsellas have been watching the show since season one they had to wait until Caoimhe was 15 before they could apply.

However, the wait was well worth it as they proved they could take on Ireland’s best and emerge with the title.

Mind you, they are no strangers to success, especially in the boxing arena, however, they can now take some time out and relax in the run up to Christmas knowing they have done themselves and their county proud.