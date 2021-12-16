Film and storytelling masters to address youth film festival in New Ross

Award winning filmmakers will attend the Wexford Widescreen Youth Film Festival to support young filmmakers, being held at St. Michael’s Theatre this Saturday.

Young Wexford filmmakers will get an opportunity to see their short films on the big screen for the first time in over two years.

“We are thrilled that we will be able to showcase these films on a cinema screen,” festival coordinator Therese Dalton said.

"There has been little opportunity for our filmmakers to enjoy the experience of viewing their films on the big screen as most film festivals moved their screenings online over the past two years.

“We are very fortunate to have St. Michael’s Theatre in the heart of the town. It has a large spacious auditorium allowing ample room for social distancing with a state of the art cinema screen.”

Special guests this year include Artist/folklorist Michael Fortune, BAFTA winning director Laura Way and Wexford born film producer Fiona Kinsella.

"These are exceptionally talented and successful artists that have joined us to offer their support to our young filmmakers.”

The day will begin at 10 a.m. with Fortune as he delivers a once off three-hour masterclass in digital storytelling using your mobile phone or tablet. In the three hour session he will show attendees how to make use of their phone to film narrative and non-narrative films and documentaries as well as blogs etc.

"This workshop will highlight how to utilise your phone to its fullest potential (video settings, manual focus etc) alongside the DIY tips needed to create tripods and accessories for shooting.” Ms Dalton said.

Participants will be given a brief during the workshop and will then edit their newly produced works on their mobile phones and tablets using the free cross-platform App ‘InShot’. “This will cover everything you need to know from editing, adding titles, adding and recording sound and sharing the completed film. InShot has revolutionised handheld editing and is an ideal entry point for anyone wishing to produce their own content. This is a workshop not to

be missed. Early booking is advisable as space is limited.”

In the afternoon writer/director Way, who was awarded a BAFTA for directing Eastenders, takes to the stage where she will share a scene she has directed and talk everyone through the thought process of preparing and filming a scene. In a Q & A session Way will chat about the film industry in Ireland and County Wexford.

Way played a leading role in the recent launch of Screen Wexford which aims at promoting the use of County Wexford as a film location for international production companies.

Wexford Youth Film will also be joined by Wexford native Fiona Kinsella who has over 20 years of experience in film and TV and has provided production services for artists including Rihanna and One Direction. “Kinsella’s heartfelt passion for film, coupled with her extensive experience in film industry training and development in the UK, gives her an instinctive ability to bring out the very best in the many talented people with whom she works.”

She has recently become Head of Production with Tile Media, and oversees a slate of feature films and TV Drama. Fiona is also a board member of WFT (Women in Film and Television) which promotes greater representation of women on screen and behind the camera.

The grand finale will be at 5 p.m. with a screening of wonderful short films created by young filmmakers across County Wexford. These films will be screened for the first time on a cinema screen showcasing the exceptional talent Wexford has to offer.

This event is free and funded by the Arts Department of Wexford County Council. It is hosted by The County Wexford Youth Film Project and St. Michael’s Theatre.

“I have to say that our arts officer Liz Burns has gone beyond the call of duty in supporting film in County Wexford. Not only has she been a steadfast supporter of youth film but a huge advocate of film in Wexford. Liz proactively promotes Wexford as a film location internationally and has instigated trainee and mentorship programmes for upcoming filmmakers,” Ms Dalton said.

All are welcome to attend but early booking is advised as space is limited.

For further information contact Therese Dalton at wexfordyouthfilm@gmail.com