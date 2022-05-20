Wexford

Fianna Fáil councillor makes impassioned plea on Wexford housing crisis: ‘This situation is out of control and it’s our fault’

Cllr Joe Sullivan outside a new housing development in Gorey which is yet to be occupied. Expand

Padraig Byrne

FIANNA Fáil councillor Joe Sullivan has cut an exasperated figure in recent weeks. With a Wexford housing crisis worsening with spiralling house prices and very few properties to rent, he sought some reassurance or good news to pass onto the seemingly endless calls from people desperately seeking accommodation.

Speaking at the May meeting of Wexford County Council, he again pointed out the “significant need for social housing units in Gorey” and stated it was no longer good enough to just state that projects like the St Waleran's site are “in train”.

