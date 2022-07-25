Fethard RNLI comes to the rescue of lone boatman blown out to sea

Fethard RNLI came to the rescue of a lone boatman who got into difficulty after being blown out to sea on Friday afternoon.

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched at 3.30pm on Friday after they responded to a call from one of their volunteer helms, who observed a lone boatman struggling to make ground with oars whilst being blown away from the shore.

Fethard RNLI’s inshore lifeboat was launched at Fethard Dock and headed to area a half a mile off The Windy Gap. The weather was good, with good visibility and a force 4 South-Westerly wind. The lone boatman took his flat-bottomed punt to check on a bigger vessel that was moored, when the wind overpowered the small craft. Upon arrival at the casualty vessel, the crew assessed the situation, brought the casualty on board the lifeboat, established a towline and towed the vessel to the safety of Fethard Dock.

Friday’s call-out marked the first shout for volunteer crew member Ian O’Grady, who dropped tools at a local building site to join the crew.

Commenting about the call-out Mick Roche, Volunteer Helm said: “Today’s shout highlights the huge importance of always having a means to call 999 or 112. It also should encourage all members of the public engaging in water activities to know the local tides and weather, in particular the direction of the wind, and if an offshore wind is blowing.”