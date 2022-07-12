Wexford

Fethard goes all out to celebrate diversity

From left: Yvonne Dempsey, Karen Gleeson, Sarah Whyte, Theresa Shalloe, Stephanie Furlong and Marie Torpey, The Session Sisters who performed at the Hook lighthouse as part of the Diversity week-end. Expand
Onyedikachi Onwusor, Saltmills displaying some of his artwork at the exhibition held in The Buildings, Saltmills as part of Diversity Week-end. Expand
Sineád Kidd-Neville and Michael Cruz Restrepo. Expand
Patrick H. Kent, Eva Evans-Foley, Cllr. Michael Sheehan, cathaoirleach of New Ross Municipal Council. Expand
Elaine Wallace and Tracey De Castro at Hook lighthouse. Expand
Luna Neville and Siobhán Moriarty-Neville. Expand
Enda Mac Mullan, Verona Murphy, T.D. and Martin Matousek. Expand
Eva Evans-Foley and George Foley. Expand
The Cumas Ceile Band at the Hook lighthouse. Expand
Keith Nolan, Serena O&rsquo;Reilly and Patrick H. Kent. Expand
Sharon, Annabel and Molly McCracken and Maria Johnston. Expand
Cllr. Michael Sheehan, Cathaoirleach New Ross Municipal Council speaking at the Diversity week-end. Expand
Cllr. Michael Whelan, Chairman of Hook Heritage. Expand
Verona Murphy, T.D. who spoke at the Diversity week-end. Expand
Maria Johnston who sang at Hook lighthouse. Expand
Verona Murphy T.D. and Marty Browne, New Ross Pipe Band. Expand

newrossstandard

David Looby

Celebrating diversity and people’s choice to love who they want was at the heart of a festival in Fethard on Sea over the first weekend of the month.

One of the organisers, Eva Foley Evans said: “The whole idea is to promote diversity and respect for others and for each other’s uniqueness as we are all different in this world, so it’s important that we
all respect and support each other no matter who you
love.”

The festivities kicked off
with a fantastic performance from New Ross based band, Cumas, at Hook Lighthouse.

Chairperson of Fethard Development Association, Sinead Kidd Neville spoke about the idea of diversity and New Ross Municipal District Cathaoirleach Michael Sheehan, Cllr Michael Whelan and Verona Murphy TD all addressed the crowd.

Everyone enjoyed wine and nibbles and music from Cumas and the Session Sisters.

On Saturday naturalist Liam Ryan spoke about diversity in nature at The Buildings in Saltmills, where art created based on the theme of diversity was displayed.

That night DJ Stephen Miller played music from the 90s and 2000s at a diversity disco, held at Neville’s.

A drag race planned for
the village has been postponed.

“It was a fantastic weekend and great to see so many people,” Eva said. 

