Fethard goes all out to celebrate diversity

Onyedikachi Onwusor, Saltmills displaying some of his artwork at the exhibition held in The Buildings, Saltmills as part of Diversity Week-end.

From left: Yvonne Dempsey, Karen Gleeson, Sarah Whyte, Theresa Shalloe, Stephanie Furlong and Marie Torpey, The Session Sisters who performed at the Hook lighthouse as part of the Diversity week-end.

Celebrating diversity and people’s choice to love who they want was at the heart of a festival in Fethard on Sea over the first weekend of the month.

One of the organisers, Eva Foley Evans said: “The whole idea is to promote diversity and respect for others and for each other’s uniqueness as we are all different in this world, so it’s important that we

all respect and support each other no matter who you

love.”

The festivities kicked off

with a fantastic performance from New Ross based band, Cumas, at Hook Lighthouse.

Chairperson of Fethard Development Association, Sinead Kidd Neville spoke about the idea of diversity and New Ross Municipal District Cathaoirleach Michael Sheehan, Cllr Michael Whelan and Verona Murphy TD all addressed the crowd.

Everyone enjoyed wine and nibbles and music from Cumas and the Session Sisters.

On Saturday naturalist Liam Ryan spoke about diversity in nature at The Buildings in Saltmills, where art created based on the theme of diversity was displayed.

That night DJ Stephen Miller played music from the 90s and 2000s at a diversity disco, held at Neville’s.

A drag race planned for

the village has been postponed.

“It was a fantastic weekend and great to see so many people,” Eva said.