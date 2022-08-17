Ferns talk on historic mill to take place on Saturday in the village community centre

Danni Hurley and Lauren Goodal-Byrne enjoyed being part of the archaeological dig in Ferns.

AN informative and interesting talk will take place in Ferns village this coming weekend.

On Saturday, August 20, archaeologist, Kate Taylor, from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TVAS Ltd.) will give a talk titled ‘The Mill at the Bottom of the Hill’.

The event will take place in Ferns Community Centre and is being organised by Wexford County Council in association with TVAS Ltd.

The talk will focus attention on evidence of medieval occupation and industry within the hinterland of St Aidan’s monastery in Ferns.

Ms Taylor will focus her talk around the findings from archaeological investigations that took place in 2019 and 2020 in advance of the R772 Ferns village pavement scheme.

The event is being organised as part of Ancient Connections which is a heritage and arts project linking County Wexford with Pembrokeshire in Wales, in particular the areas of Ferns and St Davids, in Wales.

The aim of the project is to support rural communities and the local economy, improving the cultural offering and attracting more out-of-season overseas tourists to both regions.

The project began in April, 2019, and is due to continue until September, 2023.

It’s aim is to explore the ancient stories that link the two regions, including those of St. Aidan and St. David, and motivate communities on both sides of the Irish Sea to rediscover their joint heritage, sharing stories, knowledge, skills and experience.

The project has already secured funds of over €2m for a suite of work-packages including archaeology, enterprise and innovation, community projects, festivals and destination marketing.

The project team are now looking for further public participation for the folklore element that will celebrate the distinctive local cultures and involve a wide range of communities.