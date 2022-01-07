Fears grow for life-saving Wexford rescue helicopter service

Wexford Independent TD, Verona Murphy, has reiterated her grave concern over the new air rescue service tender details from the Department of Transport which is for three helicopter bases nationally. This is one less than the four bases presently in operation.

There is general concern now from Deputy Murphy and her fellow South East Independent TDs of the Regional Group about the future of the Waterford based Rescue 117 service.

Speaking from her New Ross office on Wednesday, Deputy Murphy said: “Absolutely no diminishment of the present service offering is acceptable. The south east region must retain the services of the Waterford base. The abatement of an air rescue services from Waterford will have an unimaginable impact on the availability of inter hospital transfers for critical patients to hospitals in Cork and Dublin and helicopter emergency medical support to our Ambulance service.” Rosslare Europort has some of the largest freight and passenger ferry activity in the country and the range, speed and capacity of the Sikorsky S 92 in an emergency at sea is invaluable to the south east region, she said.

"Only last week, during the horrendous Christmas Day flooding in County Wexford, R117 was deployed to Bridgetown to assist with rescue there.”

Last August Deputy Murphy joined fellow Independent Deputies Matt Shanahan (Waterford) and Michael Lowry (Tipperary) on a visit to Waterford Airport and the Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue Service 117 based at the airport to show support to the continuing development of these facilities within the region.

Deputy Murphy today said: “Expressions of interest for the tender must be submitted by January 26 of which I will be watching closely. I am also led to believe that the tendering process has been somewhat designed to favour UK operators which, in essence, could well lead to a base operating from the UK.

"The potential loss of the Waterford base could also signal the death knell of Waterford Regional airport, which incidentally is reported as the busiest private airport in the country for 2021. Waterford Airport is significant economic driver for the South East region and similar to Rosslare Europort has been ignored by government policy for decades”.

Concluding the Independent TD said “the air rescue service has been operational out of Waterford for over 20 years providing a priceless lifesaving and recovery service to the people of the south east.

"Any removal of the service from Waterford will be grossly neglectful on the part of government and will inevitably lead to loss of life in the south east.

“Along with my fellow south east Independent TDs, I am and will continue to impress on Government heads and relevant departments the absolute need to ensure the air rescue service base at Waterford remains and continues to provide vital services to the people of the region.”