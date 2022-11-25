FCJ students showcase their language and debating skills in French debating event

The French debating team composed of Mary Byrne, Ciara Murphy, Cara Murphy and Rashin Yasin with teacher, Bridín Cummins (centre)

A group of 6th Year students in FCJ Bunclody showcased both their debating and language skills recently when they participated in a French debating competition.

The competition, ‘Les Joutes Oratoires’, was held under the Alliance Française, and is a very prestigious competition involving 30 schools from around Ireland who debate against each other on various motions and topics.

The FCJ team was composed of Rashin Yasin, Mary Byrne, Ciara Murphy and Cara Murphy‍ under the guidance of teachers Ms Cummins and Ms Collins.

The team was aided and supported by an equally talented background team composed of: Niamh Lalor, Holly Bolger, Emma Byrne, Edelle Morissey, Róisín Morissey, Ethan O’Neill, Amie Burns, Allie Burns, Jacqui Kehoe, and Patricia Njoku.

The team faced extremely tough opposition in the first round, against a team who were previous semi-finalists in the competition, and while they eventually succumbed to their opponents getting through to compete was a great achievement for the FCJ students.

A spokesperson for highlighted the work involved and acknowledged the role played by the school’s French assistant, Tarek.

The FCJ team had to produce their own speech in French and also counter the opposing teams debate while also being prepared for ‘heckling’ from the other team. The school acknowledged all those involved in helping the team prepare for the competition.

In keeping with the French theme the school’s Second Year French class of Ms Collins got a taste of French cuisine with ‘le petit-déjeuner francais'.