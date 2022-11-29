FCJ Bunclody student Josh Rothwell gives hope to cancer patients with calendar company initiative

FCJ Bunclody TY student Josh Rothwell launched his Landscape Calendar 2023, in aid of the Hope Centre, with Denise McDonald and Sean McCarthy in the Hope Centre.

A TY student in FCJ Bunclody secondary school in County Wexford has offered his support to people affected by cancer by developing a calendar for 2023.

Josh Rothwell produced the calendar to raise money for the Hope Cancer Support Centre in Enniscorthy.

The calendar is Josh’s mini-company project for TY and it features beautiful photographs by local photographer, Ken Hayes.

In addition to being in aid of a very worthy cause, the calendar would make an ideal Christmas present.

The calendar is now on sale locally at the following locations in the general Enniscorthy area: Tommy Williamson Farm & Landscaping Supplies; Enniscorthy Cleaners; The Kiosk, Enniscorthy; the Hope Centre; General Office & School Supplies; Dermot Kavanagh Pharmacy; Evolve Healthstore; Billy Doyle Shoes; Beechdale Garden Centre; The Wildflower Café; Steemer’s, Bunclody; Cois na hAbhann Garden Centre, Camolin; Lulu Boutique, New Ross; Cullen’s, Adamstown.

Josh is very appreciative of all the support he received from local businesses who sponsored his project, including; Ashmore Mortgage & Financial Services, Enniscorthy; Beechdale Garden Centre, Moneytucker; Enniscorthy Cleaners; Enniscorthy Credit Union; Gethings Garage Ltd, Old Dublin Rd, Enniscorthy; H. Murphy Wholesale Cash & Carry, Enniscorthy and New Ross; J Donohoe BMW Enniscorthy; Ken’s Computer Clinic; Little Treasures Crèche & Afterschool, Milehouse Road, Enniscorthy; Pettitt’s Supervalu, Enniscorthy; Pool & Spa, Old Dublin Road, Enniscorthy; Riverside Park Hotel; The Village at Wheelocks, Enniscorthy; Tommy Williamson Farm & Landscaping Supplies and Walter Furlong Grain Company.

