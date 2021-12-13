Father of Wexford woman killed in car crash plants oak tree outside school classroom where she worked as SNA

Leona's sister Serena and her friend Eimear Lyons presenting a cheque to one of her students Luke Haskins and his class, on behalf of the school.

John Reville planting a tree at Murrintown school in memory of his daughter Leona, watched by family members and colleagues.

John Reville, the father of young Wexford woman Leona Reville (23) who was tragically killed in a car crash earlier this year, has planted an oak tree in her memory outside the window of the classroom in Murrintown national school, Wexford where she was working as a Special Needs Assistant.

Leona’s family, including her sister Serena, and her friend Eimear Lyons also presented a cheque for €8, 535 to the school, representing half the total amount raised in a memorial triathlon organised and completed by relatives and friends as she had expressed a wish to undertake a triathlon before her death.

A cheque for a similar amount was given to Danescastle Music Group of which she was a member. Leona loved music and was well known through singing and musical performances all over Ireland.

Leona of Kilderry, Ballymitty, who was described as “a loving and beautiful young woman” and "a shining star”, was killed in a two-car collision on the Newline Road outside Wexford town on the morning of March 5 this year

She had started a new job as an SNA in Murrintown school and was popular among students and staff alike. She was delighted to have found a job she loved and was flourishing in her new role.

The triathlon which raised a total of €17,077, took place in August began with a swim in Baginbun, followed by a cycle to Bannow-Ballymitty GAA Club and a run from there to Leona’s grave in Ballymitty cemetery.

In a testament to the special person she was, many of Leona’s friends, family, team mates and colleagues took part in the event which was a huge success.

Both Danescastle Music Group and Murrintown school had a big impact on Leona’s life and while she is no longer around to contribute further, her family and friends hope that the money raised will help to continue her legacy in some way.

Her untimely death caused deep shock and sadness and she is sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.