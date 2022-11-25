Father of three who died working on a house in Wexford to be laid to rest on Saturday

THE father of three who died who died while working on a house in Wexford will be laid to rest at the weekend.

Ciarán Morrissey, from Grange, Rathnure, died while working on a house in the Kiltealy area on Monday, November 22.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene shortly after 1 p.m. that day, following reports that a man in his early 50s had passed away.

A spokesperson for Enniscorthy Gardaí confirmed they received a report about the incident and that Mr Morrissey was working on a house at the time and it appeared he died from natural causes.

It’s believed Mr Morrissey moved away from his colleagues while working on the building and when he failed to return they looked for him and discovered him on the ground.

His remains were removed from the scene to University Hospital Waterford for a post-mortem to be carried out.

Mr Morrissey was a very popular member of his local community, where his family are also very highly regarded.

Local soccer club, Rathnure United posted a moving tribute to him online in which it said: “On behalf of all of us here in the club we are deeply saddened to hear of the untimely and tragic passing of Ciaran Morrissey who passed away earlier this week.”

The club extended its sympathies to Mr Morrissey’s wife, Joeleen, and to his children Erin, Orlaith and Edel, who played with some of the club’s underage sides.

"We also extend sympathy to his brothers, sister, mother and to all of his extended family and friends at this time,” said the club in its tribute.

As a mark of respect all of the club’s underage games scheduled for Saturday have been cancelled.

Similar sentiments were expressed by Rathnure St Anne’s GAA club which cancelled scheduled squash finals on Saturday night due to Mr Morrissey’s passing. In its statement the club said: “Due to the passing of our friend and club mate, Ciarán, the squash finals night scheduled for this Saturday have been postponed. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.”

Locals described the incident as “an absolute tragedy” and “a terrible shock to the entire community”.

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) confirmed that the authority is aware of the fatality and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is under way.

Mr Morrissey’s remains will be laid to rest in Rathnure Cemetery on Saturday, following 12 noon mass in St Anne’s Church, Rathnure.

He is surived by his wife, Joeleen (Codd), children, Erin, Orlaith and Edel, mother, Nan, and siblings, Catriona, Damien, Cormac and Neil.

Mr Morrissey was pre-deceased by his father, Pat. He is also survived by his father-in-law, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and very large circle of friends.



