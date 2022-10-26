Wexford

Father of murdered Wexford woman blames the state and is left feeling ‘like my daughter’s life was worthless’

Sharon Bennett’s killer was out on bail when he murdered the young mother of two

PJ and Vicki Bennett with a photo of their daughter Sharon Expand
The late Sharon Bennett Expand

Padraig Byrne

THE father of murdered Wexford mother of two Sharon Bennett says he blames the state for his daughter’s death, stressing that her killer should not have been walking the streets following another vicious assault on a woman just one month before Sharon’s horrific murder.

It has emerged that killer Patrick Ballard (35) had been released on bail after a vicious attack on a woman in her bedroom before he went on to “dance” on the head of mum of two Sharon in a public toilet in Ennis, causing her catastrophic and fatal injuries.

Privacy