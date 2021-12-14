Fatal Gorey case a ‘stark reminder’ to quarry operators – HSA

The late Peter Byrne with his partner Kathy and their daughter, Ellie.

The quarry owned by Faser Court Ltd where the accident occured. (File photo)

THE Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has described a case involving Faser Court Limited and the death of employee Peter Byrne near Gorey in 2016 as a “stark reminder” to quarry operators about operating safely.

HSA Assistant Chief Executive Mark Cullen said that this tragic incident arose from the company not ensuring that all the necessary assessments were carried out on the quarry face in advance of works proceeding.

"There was no Geotechnical Assessment carried out prior to work commencing and this case is a stark reminder to quarry operators of the necessity to have all the necessary surveys and preplanning done prior to commencing work on any quarry face.”

Wexford Circuit Court heard last week that on April 1, 2016, an explosive was used to loosen rock on the south west face of Coolishall quarry, and that Mr Byrne’s death occurred approximately 20 minutes later.

Mr Byrne, who lived in Courtown, was operating an excavator and was loading a dumper when the south east quarry face above him suddenly collapsed, burying the excavator he was operating. Another operator received minor injuries but Mr Byrne was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The case arose following an investigation by the HSA into the incident and at a sitting of Wexford Circuit Court, Faser Court Limited pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to provide a safe workplace under Regulation 54(2) Safety, Health & Welfare at Work (Quarries) Regulations 2008 Contrary to Section 77(2)(c) Safety, Health & Welfare at Work Act 2005.

The company – run by brothers James and Patrick Casey and which operates Casey’s Quarry and Casey Concrete - was fined €175,000 by Judge Martin Nolan and ordered to pay €15,000 towards HSA expenses.

Partner of the late Peter Byrne, Kathy Shaw, gave a powerful victim impact statement to the court, describing Peter as her best friend and a popular man in the Ballycanew and Courtown areas. She also spoke of a loving family man, who left behind a young daughter.