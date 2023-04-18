Fatal accident on busy Wexford road ‘not enough’ to get works done on route

Cllr John Fleming on the road to Clonroche where several accidents have happened. Photo; Mary Browne

Following the most recent accident on the New Ross side of Clonroche, Cllr John Fleming is calling for Transport Infrastructure Ireland to carry out works to ensure no more fatalities occur at the location.

Speaking at the New Ross Municipal District meeting, Cllr Fleming said: “There was another accident at Des Kehoe's. A car went in over the ditch and landed at his front door.”

Cllr Fleming said he has witnessed a van go over the ditch at a bend in the N30 road, saying Transport Infrastructure Ireland are aware of how dangerous it is and yet have not carried out enough works to stop accidents from happening.

"There was a sign at the bend but it has been moved across to the other side of the road.

"This man just wants to protect his family. When there was a fatality there you would think that would be enough but no one has spoken with the owner living across the road,” said Cllr Fleming.