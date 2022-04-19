Fashion designer Richard Malone launches €10,000 artists fund in honour of Eileen Gray

To coincide with the Making and Momentum exhibition at Wexford County Hall, honouring the legacy of the world-renowned architect Eileen Gray, Wexford-born fashion designer Richard Malone has announced a prize fund of €10,000 to be shared by eight Irish artists.

The funding of €1,250 per artist is being allocated with the aim of championing the creation of “experimental or solution-based art and design.”.

Applications are invited across all creative disciplines from art and design to music and writing. Bursaries will be awarded for both completed and early stage projects or design study programme.

To apply, send an outline proposal of no more than 300 words, a short bio and no more than 10 examples of recent work or an overview of a project in progress and your intended use for the prize to makingandmomentum@gmail.com.

The group exhibition which continues until May 13, features work by ceramicist Sara Flynn, sculptor and Venice Biennale contributor Niamh O’Malley, artist Laura Gannon, artisanal rug-makers Ceadogán, abstract painter and Gray prodigy Mainie Jellett, County Down weavers Mourne Textiles and Richard Malone and his grandmother Nellie Malone.

It is run in partnership with Wexford Arts Centre and Association Cap Moderne and supported by Wexford County Council, Creative Ireland, Arts Council of Ireland, Design & Crafts Council Ireland, and Culture Ireland.