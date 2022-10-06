Families of 61 passengers and crew lost in the mystery Tuskar air tragedy in Wexford over 50 years ago speak out in new RTE 1 documentary

The cause of the Tuskar air crash has never been determined.

Celine O'Donoghue went to the airport to see off her aunt and cousins as they returned to London.

An Aer Lingus Vickers Viscount 803 with 61 passengers and crew on board crashed into the sea off Tuskar Rock en route from Cork for London on March 24, 1968.

The Tuskar Rock air tragedy, Ireland’s worst aviation crash in which Aer Lingus Flight 721 from Cork to London mysteriously disappeared from the sky off the Wexford coast on March 24,1968, with no survivors, is the subject of a new documentary on RTE One television next Monday, October 10 at 9.35pm.

All 57 passengers and 4 crew members on board the Vickers Viscount 803 lost their lives when the plane crashed into the sea near Tuskar Lighthouse and over 50 years later, family members of the deceased speak about their loss and share memories and stories of their loved ones.

The mystery of what happened on that fateful Sunday and the theories about the cause of the crash are also explored in the documentary, with surviving relatives keen to give their testimony before the tragedy fades further into history.

Twenty-five minutes into its short journey to Heathrow after leaving Cork Airport at 11.32am, the Aer Lingus airplane sent a distress message to air traffic control: “12,000 feet descending, spinning rapidly”. The passengers and crew were never seen alive again.

Mystery has surrounded the crash for over half a century and the exact cause of the tragedy remains unknown. Through the voices of the victims’ families, aircraft experts and investigators, the RTE documentary revisits an event that shook the entire country. Various reports into the crash are also discussed.

Margaret Hanafin, Mary Dunn and Hilda Kenny speak about their sister Ann Kelly who was working as an air hostess on flight 721. She loved her job but this was to be her last flight before finishing to help her sister with wedding preparations.

Margaret said it took until the 30th anniversary of the crash before the three sisters could bring themselves to talk to each other about it. They discovered they all had different thoughts and memories of what had happened. Margaret recalls her relief that her sister's body was one of the 14 remains recovered.

Passenger Des Walls was a father of 12 and his eldest daughter Clare and her brother Peter feature in the programme. Their younger brother John was just a year old at the time of the tragedy.

Des was travelling to London for work. He was part of the management team across technical areas in the Oil Refinery in Whitegate. His son Peter said their dad was “amazing”.

“He built us a tennis court, a football pitch. Boats we used to go sailing around Cork harbour in. Life was full to the brim. He was always there until he was not.”

Speaking of the plane crash, he said he remembered the day very well and recalled that Des was dressed in a black business suit.

Clare added: Some of my siblings went to the airport with him that day. Daddy was always interested in air crashes. He talked a great deal about them. Do you know Aer Lingus is one of the safest airlines in the world. A really good track record. He used to say that.”

She told of how her mother got a phone call that day from their uncle Arthur who was the Acting General Manager of Aer Lingus at the time.

"She was trying to talk. She said Daddy's plane was missing. "

Clare said Arthur came to her later with his hands out and told her there was "no hope." She looked at him and screamed.

Paul Heffernan was the co-pilot on the flight. His brother Des speaks lovingly of him. “He was four years younger than me. We shared a bedroom. He just loved the adventure of it. Going up in the air. He was my best man and we were living in London at the time of the crash. He came over the weekend before, for St Patrick’s Day. My first son was being baptised, he was his godfather. The last thing on our minds was that we’d never see him again.”

"My auntie Mary lived close by in London. She knocked on the door to say that they've got news to say that Paul's plane was missing. ....We went to mass for a second time on that Sunday in London."

Jerome McCormick talks about his brother Neil McCormick who was the last passenger to board the flight that day. He and his mother were surprised he got there on time. He was on his way to London to get an onward flight to Switzerland for an interview.

Jerome said that after 54 years he would like everyone to understand that it’s not the mechanical but the emotional side of the whole event that is very important.

David O 'Beirne, son of pilot Captain Barney O' Beirne tells of some of the conspiracy theories of what happened that day and talks about blame and finger pointing against his mother and crew that they knew.

"For my Mum it was excruciatingly tough. I don't know how long after my dad died, she was out for dinner with friends. She was having a laugh, a moment of levity and someone walked across the restaurant and come up and slapped her across the face and said how dare you and your husband responsible for all those deaths."

"There were no remains for a proper funeral. My dad went to work and never came home."

Celine O' Donoghue is a relative of Eileen, Marion and Paula Gallivan who were also on board that day. She went to the airport with her aunt and two cousins to see them off. Marion was 16 years old and Paula, just two.

"It was a big deal to go to the airport. My mum took a photograph of us all together. It was exciting to be seeing them going up in the air." The family had been visiting Ireland for a week and were returning home to London.

Only 14 of the 61 bodies were recovered. The British RAF were tasked with searching the area around Tuskar Rock first. Local teams were told where to search and some were sent further south/southwest closer to the Saltee Islands. There was speculation that there had been another aircraft in the sky around Tuskar Rock.

Trawler owner Billy Bates who was part of the search crew recalled: "We picked up two bodies and a little bit of wreckage. That was Monday afternoon. There were 11 bodies picked up that afternoon."

He recalled searching from around 8am until 6am for about 60 days. He was eventually given permission and money from Aer Lingus to search in the exact area he wanted to be. He found the wreckage of the plane in the first half an hour of his first proper search of the area around Tuskar Rock.

Des Heffernan speaks of how two white shirts were seen in the cockpit of plane in these searches. Presumably, the bodies of his brother Paul Heffernan, the co-pilot and Captain Barney O' Beirne.

Efforts were made to recover the aircraft, but the ropes broke and that it was never brought up after that. Of those who died, 47 bodies were never recovered.

The documentary shows Jerome McCormack out at sea on Billy Bates’ boat. He counted to 61. "That was my way of thinking of the 61 people on board”, he said.