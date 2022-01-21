Families are living in poverty from paying high rents – Wexford councillor

Cllr George Lawlor says the projected number of social houses to be built in Wexford over the next five years falls far short of actual need.

A Wexford councillor has accused the Government of an “abandonment of housing policy” and sending hard-working people into poverty by forcing them onto an increasingly unaffordable private rental market

Cllr George Lawlor expressed severe disappointment with a proposal to build 336 social housing units in the Wexford District over the next five years, under the Government’s new Housing for All plan, outlined at a meeting by Council architect Shay Howell, when there are already 932 applicants on the waiting list.

Mr Howell said the greatest demand is for one-bedroom units at 41%m followed by 30% for two-bedroom units and 26% for three-beds

"That’s 72% for one and two-beds, which is a huge change in my time. That used to be the figure for three-beds. We will be looking to higher density to provide apartments around the town for people.”

"I’m always delighted to hear about new houses being built but looking at some of the figures – the total number of households on the waiting list in the county is 3,187, yet we’re going to provide 1,150 houses countywide, and 336 in the Wexford District by 2026, “said Cllr Lawlor.

"To my mind, it’s not enough. I appreciate it’s not your decision. We are still a long long way away from what we need to do in terms of providing housing options for people. And there are many more people not on our list who are in need of housing but they are ineligible because they are over the very low income threshold.

"Hard-working people are being forced into the private market, paying high rents. It’s terrible the numbers of people who are in poverty, who are forced into the rental market because of the income threshold."

Cllr David Hynes agreed and said so many people can’t get onto the list because of the income threshold, even though they are in relatively low-paid jobs.

"People should be able to afford to buy a house but in Ireland houses are vastly over-priced. They are being forced into the rental market where landlords have a free rein. It’s absolutely horrendous.

"I can’t see how this is going to tackle the housing crisis and the social problems that come out of it -people’s mental health is being affected.

"There should be a lot more social housing because people won’t be able to buy affordable housing, unless the threshold allows them to come onto the housing list.

“We had this years ago when Ireland was poor. We built whole estates of social housing, not it’s just a few here and there. I can’t see this being the silver bullet.”

Referring to the Housing for All plan as “just the tip of the iceberg”, Cllr Maura Bell said a lot of problems stem from the fact that people don’t have a decent roof over their heads.

She remarked on a provision for “right-sizing opportunities” whereby older people with larger houses and gardens ,could be offered a smaller house in the same locality, to free up homes for families, and said it was an option that should be explored.

Mayor of Wexford Cllr Garry Laffan said the Council seemed to be frontloading the building of houses with 420 to be provided in the county in 2022 and under 200 in the remaining years. “We need to be doing the 400 every year.”

Mr Howell said that with the number of projects already in the pipeline, the local authority knew it could achieve 420 this year, including a significant number of apartments on Whiterock Hill.

He reminded councillors that the figure of 1,150 is the minimum requirement that the County Council is supposed to achieve. He said the Council is due to get more funding and more staff and he hoped that more could be done, subject on the availability of land in the right places, with services.

The Mayor said said developers already have difficulties getting connections and he believes Irish Water is going to face a massive challenge in facilitating this plan.