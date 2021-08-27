Falling apart never sounded so good as Enniscorthy’s Eoin releases single

A YOUNG songwriter from Enniscorthy has just released a single based on his observations of the world as it goes through one of the most challenging times in history.

Eoin Devereux (19), has already released two very well received songs in the form of ‘Going My Own Way’ and ‘Fall and Save’, however, on the new single, ‘Falling Apart’, the talented songwriter takes a look at the world rather than looking inward as his previous work has done.

In addition to being a very talented songwriter, Eoin is also a dab-hand in the studio as all three songs were recorded by himself, at home in his bedroom.

Commenting about his new single Eoin said: “Looking at the world in the past few years has left us all with a hole in our heart.”

“For such an intelligent species we are so divided by things like race, gender, skin color etc. and with this song and music video I wanted to showcase this division as I feel it is important to be honest and remember that we are the change in this world full of hate,” he said.

“It starts with ourselves,” he added.

While acknowledging that he is lucky not be affected by such issues and feeling ‘privileged’ for that to be the case Eoin said he feels responsible to stand beside those who are discriminated against and ‘acknowledge their suffering because they deserve it’.

“We must come together and find peace,” said Eoin. “It comes first above all else.”

The first thing that is immediately apparent when listening to ‘Falling Apart’ for the first time is the overall warmth of the sound.

The production is excellent with the bass line, in particular, creating a fantastic groove.

The chorus is absolutely fantastic and there is a lot going on in the song in terms of arrangement. It moves through different stages and the psychedelic, almost 3D nature of the cover image for the track is ideal because if suits the hippy, easy laidback vibe of the track perfectly.

On repeated listens there are a number of additional things to be discovered within the music accompaniment.

The song is structured around a repeating bass riff which is offset by and equally impressive and memorable guitar motif which displays a sound that could have been made using a synth.

There is a very infectious groove to the song and Eoin is not afraid to experiment in the vocal department either with a range of effects applied to his voice throughout while he also utilises different aspects of his register to very good effect too.

The video for the song is also very interesting and suits the vibe of the track perfectly. At the point where the lyrics go “...it seems like everything is falling apart” the image of Eoin in the video fragments. Such things might seem trivial but they are far from it because visually, the video, at that point in the song, provides the perfect visual backdrop to the message contained in the words.

‘Falling Apart’ is not the type of track that will get much mainstream radio play but that’s just because it’s far from being just another production line pop song.

It’s a great piece of work from an extremely talented young songwriter who, from the evidence so far, has a bright future ahead of him.