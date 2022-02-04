‘Fáilte Ireland have a blind spot when it comes to Wexford’ – Tourist office to re-open, but only for three months of the year

HAVING sat completely idle since the Covid pandemic hit and with fears that it may never re-open its doors, Fáilte Ireland have confirmed that the tourist office on Wexford’s Quayfront will re-open. However, it will only be from June to September.

Fáilte Ireland were criticised for failing to re-open the prominent Wexford town tourist office last summer as restrictions eased. In its absence, Wexford Bus set up their own mobile tourist information point outside the office, which proved to be quite busy at the height of the tourist season. All the while, the official tourist office remained closed.

The re-opening on a seasonal basis has received a mixed reaction locally. While people are keen to see the building come into use again, the general feeling is that three months is not enough for a town like Wexford where tourist season begins that bit earlier and continues even as far as October with the Opera Festival.

"I don’t think it's enough,” Independent councillor Leonard Kelly said. “At the latest, it should be open from April. Wexford was up towards the top of the list in terms of people holidaying in Ireland last year, but we can’t take that for granted. We need to plan early and make Wexford as attractive a proposition as possible.

"Fáilte Ireland seem to have a blind spot when it comes to Wexford. I think we’re consistently undersold, despite the fact that we have a really good offering. Fáilte Ireland’s interest shows when the tourist office is only to open for three months.”

Labour councillor George Lawlor agreed that a seasonal service like the one proposed would not be accepted in other tourist towns around the country.

"Wexford is a year-round tourist town and we need a year-round tourist office,” he said. “Fáilte Ireland are not doing this in places like Kilkenny. Wexford has a lot to offer and we need to be promoting it as best we can.

“Given the office has been closed for two years and there were doubts around it’s reopening, I would welcome this initial opening, but I’ll be fighting to have it returned on a full-time basis. This is a prominent building on our beautiful quayfront and we can’t afford to have it lying idle for large parts of the year.”

Cllr Lawlor also said he would be calling for urgent work to be done to tidy up the building, which has grown somewhat grubby over the past two years.