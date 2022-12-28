Expressions of interest to be sought for Gorey Market House

Wexford County Council will soon seek expressions of interest from private investors willing to give Gorey Market House a new lease of life.

An in-committee discussion on the future of the Market House was held at the December meeting of Gorey-Kilmuckridge Municipal District Council. However, while going in-committee was encouraged due to the “commercially sensitive” nature of some of the points being discussed, Councillor Joe Sullivan said that there was nothing said at the meeting that isn’t already public knowledge.

“There was nothing I had heard on the meeting that I hadn’t heard on the street,” said Cllr Sullivan, who opposed the motion to have the discussion in-committee. “We discussed the three options. One option was to sell, which isn’t really an option. The second was to look for expressions of interest from private investors and the third was public realm.

Anyone who didn’t know they were the three options before going in was asleep at the wheel”

Cllr Sullivan said that the general consensus was to look for expressions of interest from private investors in the first or second quarter of 2023.

“We have been down the expression of interest route before and haven’t gotten a result. One would have to be tempered in their expectations.”

In light of the discussion, Cllr Sullivan said he was “at a loss” as to why it was in-committee.

“I couldn’t see anything there that was commercially sensitive. I thought it was relatively straightforward,” he said.

Cllr Sullivan said that he feels the in committee option is “undemocratic”.

“We are representatives for the people. We deliver for the people, not ourselves,” he said. “I have no great time for whispering behind doors. Anything I do or say politically I’m standing over and I’m not going to back down from that.

“This is really not about the membership about the Gorey-Kilmuckridge district. It’s about the people of Gorey-Kilmuckridge district and what they want to do. It’s not my house. It’s owned by everyone.”