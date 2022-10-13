AT the October meeting of Wexford County Council a vote passed to increase Local Property Tax (LPT) by 15% from the baseline figure for the next two years.

Having voted in favour of a 10% increase for the past few years, this year the council's Head of Finance and executives recommended that the members impose an increase of an additional 5% to help mitigate financial uncertainties and fill a gap of around €950,000 lost due to the changing of tax bands for the LPT.

A major source of debate, the proposal split the council and was only passed by a margin of 20 votes to 14.

While there’s been a lot of numbers thrown around and a lot of posturing on either side, just what does this increase mean for property owners in Wexford?

Changes to the tax bands nationally mean that almost all Co Wexford properties now fall into the first three LPT valuation bands. 49.3% of Wexford properties are in Band 1 (homes valued at 0 – €200,000), 27.4% are in Band 2 (€200,001 – €262,500) and 16.3% find themselves in Band 3 (€262,501 – €350,000).

So, how much extra will it cost you?

For those in Band 1, the basic baseline rate is €90 per year. From 2019 to 2022, Wexford County Council added an increase of 10%, meaning people in Band 1 paid €99. Now for 2023 and 2024, a 15% increase will be applied, meaning that Band 1 will pay €104. This represents an increase of €5 on the previous year, but an increase of €14 per year on the basic rate.

For Band 2, the basic charge was €225. Up to this year, the 10% increase from the council will have meant these homeowners pay €248, but going forward, with the 15% increase, they will pay €259. This is an increase of €11 on the previous year and €34 per year on the basic rate.

If you fall into Band 3 in terms of valuation, the basic rate of LPT is €315. In recent years, this Band will have paid €347 with the council’s 10% increase and going forward, they will pay €362. This represents an increase of €47 on the basic rate and a rise of €15 on the previous year’s LPT.

The decision to raise the property tax in the midst of a cost of living crisis has generated a massive amount of anger online, despite the local authority's assurances that the extra 5% increase will be used to fund smaller, more localised projects in each municipal district over the next two years.