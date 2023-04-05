Expansion of book scheme will benefit Wexford children in special schools

Local Fine Gael councillor Jim Moore has welcomed the expansion of the free schoolbook scheme, including workbooks and copybooks, to children in special schools. In 2020 Cllr Moore’s party announced a new pilot programme which provided free schoolbooks to more than 100 primary schools which were part of the DEIS programme, in both rural and urban areas.

And now that programme has been extended to children attending special schools across Wexford easing the financial burdens facing families during the months before classes resume.

“I am pleased to say that this scheme will ensure that parents and guardians will not be asked to buy or rent any school books, workbooks or copy books as of Autumn 2023,” said Cllr Moore. “I’m delighted to have seen this pilot project expanded to better support families and pupils. The parents movement has sought such an initiative and I am particularly pleased with these developments. This ground-breaking, permanent measure will ease some of the financial burden facing families with the back-to- school costs.

The free primary school books scheme will benefit up to 558,000 pupils in approximately 3,230 primary schools, including over 130 special schools.

"The objective of the new scheme is about ensuring every child has the resources required to access education and also easing financial burdens surrounding the back-to-school costs which can be a cause of financial difficulty for many families each year,” Cllr Moore added.

Announcing the expansion, Minister of State for Special Education and Inclusion, Josepha Madigan, said: “The provision of free books to primary schools, particularly special schools, will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the academic, social, and emotional development of children. It can help to promote a love of learning, improve literacy skills, and support the unique needs of children with special educational needs.”