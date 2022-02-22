Exciting new chapter for Wexford Celtic

Wexford Celtic have signed a new sponsorship deal with Stafford Bonded as the club embarks upon what one committee member has described as an “exciting” period in its development. The deal, which will see Stafford Bonded displayed on all the team jerseys, also saw Celtic receive five sets of said jerseys courtesy of their Sinnottstown Lane neighbour. And according to Jim Shannon, this is just the start for a club which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary.

“After the anniversary some of the old members came back to help out, there was an injection of positivity and we’re trying to give the club a new lease of life,” said Jim Shannon. “We plan on creating a women’s team and now Michael Stafford of Stafford Bonded, who’s our neighbour down there in Sinnottstown Lane, has decided to come on board as our main sponsor and donated five sets of jerseys. That’s only the start though, it’s not enough that fellas know how to put on the jersey, they have to know how to kick a ball too.”

In addition to a new women’s team, Jim said the club had some other exciting plans in mind for the future but chose to remain tight-lipped on those. He did however, underline the impact Wexford Celtic can have on the young generations getting involved in the club.

“The most important thing for this club is that it gives young people somewhere to go a couple of nights a week and an opportunity to play a game at the weekends, to get away from their screens and get outside,” he said.