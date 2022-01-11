Excitement in Wexford schools ahead of Young Scientists competition

Pictured is Balazs Gyurko, from Creagh College, Gorey, who is showcasing his project 'Analysing our world from Scratch' at the 58th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (Pic: Fennell Photography).

THERE is great excitement in two Wexford schools ahead of this year’s BT Young Scientist & Technology exhibition which gets under way this week.

The event, which runs from January 12 to 14, is now in its 58th year and representing Wexford will be Balazs Gyurko, a second year student in Creagh College, Gorey, and Eric De Nógla, a TY student in Meanscoil Gharman, Enniscorthy.

Balazs’ project is titled ‘Analysing Our World From Scratch’ and its purpose is to use three games, created and designed by Balazs, using the Scratch coding programme.

The games are then played by participants and the data generated after they complete them is analysed using algorithms written by him.

Any correlations within the data generated will be identified using algorithms and presented in graphical format. Balazs has a passion for coding and is doing short course coding in the school. He wrote the games last April and entered them into the All-Ireland Scratch Coding competition, winning the Junior All-Ireland Coder title.

Eric De Nógla earned his place in the exhibition for his entry, ‘Na hÉifeachtaí A Bhaineann Le Teiripe Ealaíne (Illustrating A Brighter Future)’.

He was inspired through his interest in art and psychology to figure out why art therapy, as a treatment for anxiety, is regularly adopted as a beneficial technique to help teenagers deal with emotional turmoil and aid emotional regulation.

Eric looked at the benefits of art therapy to examine if dedicating time to artistic activities at school can improve a person’s mental health. He also believes that spreading mental health awareness should be a top priority among schools, especially after the Covid pandemic.

This year’s BT Young Scientist & Technology Competition will be held virtually and over 1,000 students will represent schools from all around the country and members of the public will be able to view the exhibitions and events by registering for free on the website www.btyoungscientist.com