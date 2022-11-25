Excitement building for first Wexford Advent Window walks

People are encouraged to get as creative as possible when decorating their Advent Windows.

WITH Christmas spirit well and truly taking hold across Wexford, people have been busy coming up with ideas for their Advent Windows. The brainchild of Sue Tobin (now Nolan), the new initiative urges people to get creative and turn their front window into a festive display of lights, paper, paint, recycled materials or other Christmassy items.

To help create a magical atmosphere, a walk will be organised each night during Advent, where people can enjoy the atmosphere, spread some Christmas cheer and most importantly check out some of the creative windows on display.

The first walk will take place on December 1 at 5 p.m. taking in the shops on the Main Street starting from Redmond Square. From then onwards, walks will begin at 7 p.m. and will follow this schedule:

December 2 Ard Uisce; December 3 Cluain Dara; December 4 Beechlawn; December 5 Mansfield Drive; December 6 Corish Park; December 7 Whiterock Heights; December 8 Hill Street; December 9 Radharc na Mara; December 10 Davitt Road; December 11 Lus Mór; December 12 Ferndale; December 13 Clonard Park and Cluain Aoibhinn; December 14 Mount Prospect; December 15 St Aidan’s Crescent; December 16 Rocksborough Manor; December 17 Cromwellsfort Drive; December 18 Ard na hAbhann and Cois na hAbhann; December 19 Bishopswater; December 20 Kennedy Park; December 21 King Street; December 22 John Street; December 23 College Green and December 24 Hillcrest.

"Most Advent calendars come with chocolates these days but I will be out walking every day instead," Sue said. “At 5 p.m. on December 1, I will be walking down Main St. taking pics and anyone can join in looking at the lovely art work in the windows. On December 2, it will be the turn of Ard Uisce and then on Saturday, December 3 it’s Cluain Dara & Cluain Beag's turn to shine. It could be a long walk at 7 p.m. finding the Advent Windows but I am assured there will be some to find. Sunday its Beechlawn, known for their light show but it’s a bit early for them to be switched on. I have already promised them a day after December 8 next year so we can see them in all their glory!

"On Monday, December 5, we’ll head over to Mansfield Drive, already displaying pretty lights, and then Tuesday has a long meander around Corish Park. Some lights have been seen and a local artist will also be on display. We’ll be asking participants to guess which one is his!”

For more details on Advent Windows, contact Sue Tobin on 0861753923.