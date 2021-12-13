Excitement as Wexford art students due to show their work publicly for first time in two years

Third year art students pictured on the fire escape steps of the Wexford Campus School of Art and Design at Carlow IT.

The first public art exhibition in two years by students in the Wexford Campus School of Art and Design at IT Carlow, is due to open in the Creative Hub in Mallin Street on Tuesday, December 14 and will run until January 7, 2022.

The exhibition titled “Epiphany in the Corridor” features works by an eclectic group of 3rd year art students from Argentina, Canada, Italy, Poland, Wexford and Carlow and includes performance, video installations, conceptual sculpture and large-scale paintings exploring the figurative and the abstract.

The exhibiting artists are Collette Byrne, Clara Cleere, Ilaria Berardi, Chloe Fortune, Dermot Hattan, Cathal Looby, Seamus Lunch, Bea Morris, Chelsea Nolan, Ellen O’ Donnell, V Viscardi Gaffney and Nikoleta Sophia Slusarz.

“Art students have risen from the ashes and are ready to show their work publicly again. It’s the first time we've had a real show for two years”, said Clara Cleere.

The exhibition is part of the students’ professional practice learning.