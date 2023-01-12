Evidence of a mouse infestation including the presence of dead mice force closure of Wexford café

“Widespread evidence of a mouse infestation” which included dead mice under fridges and numerous mouse droppings led to the closure Brambles Café in Wells House late last year.

In November 2022, the café was hit with a closure order by the Food Safety Authority due to concerns of a “grave and immediate danger to public health”. The closure order was issued by the FSAI on the Wells House café on November 24 and was lifted on December 7.

As the closure order was under appeal at the time, no details as to why Brambles Café was forced to close were published by the FSAI. However, it can now been revealed that the reason for the order was due to the “failure to implement adequate procedures to control pests” contrary to Hygiene of Foodstuffs regulations. The report details “widespread evidence of a mouse infestation” and states that “numerous mouse droppings” were observed under a fridge in the main customer service area, under the fridge in the main kitchen and under chest freezers in the store room. Fresh droppings were also observed under the main customer service area fridge. A dead mouse was found under a fridge in the customer service area, with another discovered under a chest freezer in the store room.

"The above findings present a serious risk of contamination of food, food contact surfaces and equipment throughout the premises as mice transmit harmful pathogens through their droppings and urine and, as such, present a grave and immediate danger to public health,” concluded the report.

In a statement in early December, Wells House announced that they would take over the management of the café as their relationship with tenant Brambles came to an end. They will explore new options for the café in 2023.