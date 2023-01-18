Everything you need to know ahead of Wexford’s first game under lights against Kilkenny at Wexford Park

The new floodlights at Wexford Park which are generating huge interest. We'll see them in action for the first time on Saturday.

THE sense of anticipation has been building for well over a month now. On Saturday night, January 21, hurling action returns to Chadwicks Wexford Park as the yellowbellies line out against the old enemy of Kilkenny in a Walsh Cup tie.

Although the January cold still signifies early days in terms of the hurling season, this one has an added sense of occasion with the fact that it’s the very first game to be played under the newly installed floodlights at the park with a whole itinerary planned, as well as the little matter of facing off against our noisy neighbours.

So here’s what you need to know in advance of the momentous evening, which will include fireworks, live music, a light show and a schools match to whet the appetite.

Are there still tickets available?

Quite frankly, we are dealing with an unprecedented level of interest in a Walsh Cup game. Facing our biggest rival for the very first game under lights has really captured the imagination of Wexford fans and the game is very near a sell-out. Over 12,000 tickets have been sold and both stands are completely sold-out, but there are a very small number of tickets for the Clonard Terrace still remaining at a cost of €8 for adults and €2 for U16s. However, you’ll have to get them quickly before their gone at wexfordgaa.ie/tickets.

I didn’t manage to get a ticket, can I watch at home?

For the first time, Walsh Cup and O’Byrne cup matches have been available to stream and watch from the comfort of your own home thanks to a new deal with streaming service Clubber. If you missed out on tickets, you can stream the Wexford v Kilkenny game at clubber.ie for a cost of €11.99.

What time do gates open?

For those eager to get into the park, get that perfect seat and soak up the occasion in its entirety, gates open at 3.30 p.m.

What other match is on?

While the big game is the Walsh Cup clash between Wexford and Kilkenny, some of the county’s finest young guns will have the opportunity to light up the park first as the county schools first-year hurling final gets under way at 4 p.m. Facing off will be Wexford CBS and Good Counsel of New Ross in what should be a great game to whet the appetite.

When do the formalities begin?

The official turning on of the new state of the art floodlights will take place at 4.25 p.m. It’s been a long process to get to this point and it’s a source of massive pride to everyone involved with Wexford GAA. Indeed, Chairman Micheál Martin says that “no other GAA stadium in Ireland will have anything like it”. After the formalities, we’ll have a chance to see what the lights can do with a lightshow at 5.10 p.m. “It’s a nice feature of the floodlights we’ve installed,” Mr Martin said.

Who is performing before the match?

While talks around the potential for Ed Sheeran donning a Wexford jersey and performing at the park are ongoing, unfortunately it won’t be the red-headed troubadour who’ll be entertaining the crowd of more than 12,000 on opening night. Fear not though! The task is in the more than capable hands of Wexford favourites and huge GAA fans Corner Boy who are sure to have the place rocking ahead of throw-in. They’ll kick off a short set at 5.15 p.m.

When are the fireworks?

With Wexford playing Kilkenny, there are sure to be plenty of fireworks on the pitch after throw-in, however, to add to the sense of occasion, Wexford GAA have invested in a fireworks display which will light up the sky over Wexford Park from around 5.45 p.m. Let’s hope they are purple and gold!

When is the main event?

So, aside from all the fun and frolics, the reason we’re all here is for hurling. Rarely has there been such a massive interest in a Walsh Cup game and it’s hoped that the Wexford team will take advantage of the huge home crowd and emerge victorious from the game, which gets under way at 6 p.m.

Can Wexford win the Walsh Cup?

A win over Offaly in Birr on Sunday means that Wexford still have a chance of scooping some early silverware. A victory against Kilkenny will see them make the final, as if any more motivation to beat the Cats was required.

Will it be an experimental Wexford side?

In the two Walsh Cup games so far we’ve seen quite a lot of new blood handed debuts in the purple and gold as manager Darragh Egan shuffles the deck and examines his options. Although insisting that the game is not of the utmost importance to Wexford’s year, the manager has given an indication that the crowd of some 12,000 can expect to see some of the more familiar faces return to the starting line-up. Fans will be hopeful that they’ll see a little more of Lee Chin for example, after he came off the bench in Birr and showed he still has an eye for it by burying a goal with his first touch.

What’s the plan with parking?

Parking will be available in all of the usual locations around Wexford Park ahead of the game. However, as always supporters are urged to arrive early, park responsibly and be respectful of neighbouring houses. Gardaí as always will be on patrol on match day.