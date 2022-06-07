Evan and Fran make Irish team after medal haul

Evan Bailey who has being selected for the European Junior Championships team with coach Fran Ronan who has also been selected as assistant coach at the European Junior Championships. Photo; Mary Browne

New Ross swimmer Evan Bailey was one of the stars of this year’s Irish Open Championships which returned to the Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre in Dublin after a three-year absence.

The competition provided the qualification window for summer international selections.

New Ross had ten athletes qualify for the championships, but due to illness only only competed over the five days. The team consisted of Evan and Leagh Bailey, Eva Bayley, Krisztian and Laura Csarodai-Nagy, Ruth Kelly, Cian Foley and Emmet Cousins.

The team performed extremely well with all New Ross athletes making finals throughout the competition. In total New Ross swimmers competed in 30 finals, with 40 Personal best swims, a great reward for the commitment to training and hard work over the last nine months.

The highlights of the week, saw Leagh Bailey win two junior finals and consolidating her place on the national performance squad, Eva Bayley finishing in the top three of three Junior finals, Ruth Kelly with five top seven placings in finals, Emmet Cousins with four top 8 finishes in finals, Krisztian Csarodai-Nagy finishing second in his 200 Individual medley final, Cian Foley sixth in 1500 final.

With Evan Bailey having an outstanding championship, he reached A finals in all six of his entered events the young swimmers excelled during the week. Evan achieved four consideration times for the European Junior Irish team, in 100 freestyle, 100 Butterfly, 200 Individual Medley and 200 freestyle, he secured the Senior Bronze medal in 200 Individual medley and 100 Butterfly.

Evan has now been confirmed for selection on the Irish team for the 2022 LEN European Junior Championships – Otopeni, Romania in July. The club has also been recognised with the head Coach Fran Ronan being selected to travel as a coach on this team.