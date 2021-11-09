European visitors make ‘Full Life’ stop at Kilcannon Garden Centre

The European delegation who stopped off at Kilcannon Garden Centre and restaurant.

A GROUP of European visitors stopped off at Kilcannon Garden Centre and restaurant last week as part of a project called ‘Full Life’ which is funded under the EU Erasmus Plus programme.

Under the project, people with disabilities are encouraged to live independently within their communities and enabled to play an active role in society.

The project also promotes the ethos that every person deserves sufficient standards of protection for their civil, cultural, economic, political and social rights on the basis of inclusion, equality and non-discrimination.

The EU promotes active inclusion and full participation of disabled people in society, in line with the EU Commission’s European Disability Strategy 2010-2020, UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD), European Charter of Fundamental Rights, Lisbon Treaty, and the Europe 2020 Strategy.

Full Life involves around 200 participants and workers in the project partner with organisations and those involved in running projects including coordinators, managers, educators, support staff, social workers, psychologists, job coaches, life coaches and other professionals.

The event in Enniscorthy was aimed at enabling the European visitors to experience the County Wexford Community Workshop enterprises first-hand.

The Full Life consortia is comprised of organisations from seven countries including: ARCA Cooperativa Sociale (Italy); Réseau d’Entreprises Sociales (Belgium); Caritas Sabac Udruzenje (Serbia); Institut de l’entreprise et de l’innovation Sociale (France); Irish Social Enterprise Network; Associacao Nova Aurora Na Reabilitae Reintegracao Psicossocial (Portugal) and Galileo Progetti (Hungary).

Full Life promotes improvement in quality of services and policies for inclusion of disabled people at local and EU level.

It also promotes professionalism of social workers, carries out a lobbying action to accelerate and improve the better policies for autonomy and full exercise of rights, and highlights how persons with physical, intellectual disability and with mental health problems experience autonomy, inclusion, participation in their lives across project countries.