Equine social distancing now the norm as Wexford Racecourse proposes to spend over €350,000 on new stables

A “one stable per horse” rule was introduced as a Covid-19 staff protection measure by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board and has been continued to also ensure equine infection control and best practice in testing horses for banned substances.

Maria Pepper

Wexford Racecourse is planning an investment of more than €350,000 to enable it to comply with the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board’s rule of “one stable per horse” during race meetings.

The racecourse run by Sports Wexford Ltd, has been operating under restricted race card numbers since the regulation was introduced in 2020 as part of the industry’s Covid-19 staff protection measures, and continued to improve equine infection control and ensure best practice in the testing of horses for banned substances.

