Equine social distancing now the norm as Wexford Racecourse proposes to spend over €350,000 on new stables

Wexford Racecourse is planning an investment of more than €350,000 to enable it to comply with the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board’s rule of “one stable per horse” during race meetings.

The racecourse run by Sports Wexford Ltd, has been operating under restricted race card numbers since the regulation was introduced in 2020 as part of the industry’s Covid-19 staff protection measures, and continued to improve equine infection control and ensure best practice in the testing of horses for banned substances.

The Bettyville racing venue has 78 stables, an accommodation provision which is no longer adequate to run a full race meeting while providing each competing horse with its own stable for the day.

Sports Wexford has applied for planning permission to build 40 new race day stables in two blocks along with a horse washing facility and a car park extension for horse boxes at its premises in Newtown Road.

An application has been lodged with Wexford County Council by architectural technologist Joseph Byrne on behalf of the racecourse which hosts race meetings on approximately 11 occasions during the year.

In a cover letter accompanying the application, it was explained that the proposed new stables will be unoccupied at all times other than on race event dates with the additional accommodation described as critical as the racecourse now operates a one-horse, one-stable rule on race days and this will help to ensure the continued safety of both staff and animals.

Wexford Racecourse Manager, Eddie Scally, who also runs Gowran Park, said the increase in stabling capacity and associated works will cost “north of €350,000” but it will be money well-spent and the improvement project will stand to Wexford in 50 years time.

Up to March 2020, when horse-racing moved temporarily behind closed doors and the “one stable per horse” rule was introduced, stables were used by more than one competing horse on a race day but this is no longer allowed.

" Before Covid, you could have a horse in the first race and someone else might have a horse in the last race. When the first horse was taken home, the stable was swept out and quickly and the other horse was brought in.

"The regulatory body for horse-racing brought in the rule during Covid and it has continued ever since. The IHRB wants to ensure there is no foul play and that no-one is drugging horses or using illegal substances. For those of us running the races, we have to do all we can to be beyond reproach. At the end of the day, it is about ensuring the integrity and reputation of the sport.”

"If you are testing a horse that has been using a stable shared by other horses and there is a positive result, it could be open to question, there could be a claim of cross-contamination”.

Mr Scally said the introduction of the rule meant that Wexford Racecourse had to reduce the number of horses running in each race. “We were allowed to have a seven-race card but we couldn’t have more than 78 horses across all the races and achieving that has required a degree of chopping and changing”

The restriction has had an effect on racecourse income as the more runners in a race, the more value and attraction for punters and the racecourse is paid on a per race basis by television companies.

"If you look at 2019, we were running an eight-race card. Two years ago, you would have 130 runners on a race day and they would have shared stables. That’s the way it was for over 50 years.

"The proposed development will give us 118 stables in total which would allow us to have a field of about 15 runners in eight races, which would more than cater for the demand. We won’t have any more horses but we will be housing them better.

Mr Scally said the estimated cost of the project includes a new car park to be built on unused marshland as the racecourse is increasing its stable yard by 50% and this will improve the overall aesthetic of the racing venue.

Horse Racing Ireland launched a €1 million fund to assist racecourses to build extra stables, with grants available for 40% of the cost of additional stable boxes.

If the planning application goes through without delay, he said it is hoped to have the project finished before the horse-racing season starts in March. If there are any delays, the work could be carried out during a break in July.

The listed directors of Sports Wexford Ltd are Michael J. Murphy, Ursula Sinnott, Denis Hickey, Donal O'Brien, Gillian Kelly and Conor O’ Sullivan.