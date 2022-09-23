Enthusiastic welcome for opening of Wexford’s first Japanese restaurant – “it’s great to bring something different to the town”

Ahmad Musa, Daniel Fallon, Tony Yu, Jessica White, Haron Zain, Khai, Kaithlyn Harris and Sean McDonald at the opening of Nori Japanese and sushi restaurant in Anne Street, Wexford.

Wexford town’s world food offering expanded this week with the opening of the county’s first Japanese and sushi restaurant in Anne Street.

Nori is the latest culinary venture of Tony Yu, a man with a passion for cooking who moved to Ireland from China almost 20 years ago after finishing college, relocating in 2011 from Limerick to New Ross where he has lived ever since with his wife Cindy and their three children.

He opened the highly successful Asian street food restaurant Mi in Anne Street in 2016, transferring to a larger, newly-designed premises in Redmond Square earlier this year, and has since opened another Mi restaurant in Gorey.

Tony has always loved Japanese cuisine not just for its taste but also the creative presentation of the food and felt it was something that was missing in Wexford town.

"The initial idea for Nori began before Covid but the project was put on hold because the shop wouldn’t have been able to be what we wanted it to be”, he said.

Nori ( a type of seaweed used in Japanese cuisine) had its official opening on Wednesday night last and already the reaction has been “phenomenal”, he said.

"We are overwhelmed with the support and excitement from everybody. The shop has received an even better response that we could have imagined. I think many people in Wexford have been waiting for sushi and Japanese cuisine for so long now and it’s great to bring something different to the town.”

The award winning head chef Ahmad was a Japanese chef in Malaysia for 10 years before moving to Wexford to work in Mi Street Food in 2017. He and Tony have combined their culinary skills and their understanding of food and presentation to create an original Japanese menu with a twist.

The restaurant’s interior design is the work of young Wexford designer Deirbhile Ironside who set out to create a traditional Japanese atmosphere. “I designed it using red, white and black and used materials to reflect authentic Japanese culture, including the use of rice paper and slate.

"This was also in my mind when doing the graphic design of the menus and the logo. The painted circle used in the logo is an expression of wholeness in Japanese culture.”

Nori is open from 12.30pm to 10.30pm from Wednesday to Sunday.