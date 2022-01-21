‘Enough chances have been given’: Councillors want to see an end to tenants treating gardens ‘like skips’

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! That was the conclusion of councillors as they discussed household waste and dumping during the January meeting of Gorey-Kilmuckridge Municipal District.

Cllr Mary Farrell said that some county council tenants or those in receipt of HAP were treating their gardens “like a skip” and that she was very annoyed with the legislation around it.

“There are houses where gardens are full of rubbish and it attracts rats and it’s not right for other people in the area to have to live like that,” said Cllr Farrell.

“Enough chances have been given and it’s not a nice situation for wardens as they’re being abused at the doors when they go to inspect,” she said.

Cllr Willie Kavanagh suggested that bin waste charges be included in property tax, as this would guarantee that every house has a bin without excuse.

Cllr Donal Kenny praised the clean-up crews, but said that the council needed to clamp down with inspections. He also said that councillors should be reporting people as much as possible.

Cliona Connelly from the environment section told Cllr Kavanagh that property tax is a set legislation, but what the council could do is serve notices to ask people how they are disposing of waste.

District Manager Philip Knight said that there were a few dozen cases where people haven’t responded and court cases are pending.

“We know who to target, it’s not ad-hoc. We’re aware of problem estate areas and letters have been sent to all,” he said.