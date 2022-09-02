Enniscorthy’s streets come alive as rhythms festival proves a hit

THE organisers of this year’s Enniscorthy Street Rhythms Dance festival were delighted with the success of the event which drew a very large crowd of people to the town.

The weather also played its part as lovely warm sunshine greeted people as they walked through the town over the two days of the event.

An eclectic programme of activities and attractions meant it was the ideal way to bring the summer season of events in the town and district to close and with children going back to school it was also a perfect way to finish off the holiday period.

The events, which were based around Market Square and Enniscorthy Castle, were free-of-charge and there was a great buzz about the town

The Fairytales in the Castle initiative was particularly popular and this year children were able to go on adventures with Scooby Doo and his gang as they investigated some strange happenings at the Castle.

Some well known characters from world famous fairytales were on hand to help with the quest, much to the delight of the children who themselves got into the spirit of the occasion by dressing up as their favourite characters.

Prior to the event the committee said they took pride in giving local groups, musicians and dancers an opportunity to display their talents in their home town and so it proved to be the case with various different groups taking to the stage in Market Square to showcase what they could do.

They included a wide range of acts such as Slaney Kenpo Karate, Martina Leacy Dance Academy, Aspire Gymnastics, from Kiltealy, Chord on Blues choral group, the Kerbkickers, and award-winning ventriloquist and comedian, Jack Wise.

Juggler Brendan, the Helen Dunbar School of Music, Two Tone and Bloco Garman were also on hand to entertain the crowds over the weekend.

A Nutty Professors science display was also among the attractions and the ‘crafts in motion’ stalls situated on Rafter Street gave the event an almost continental European feel.

The waft of food cooking was also very tempting as some of the local businesses had food stalls set up in the street as well.

Members of the Rathnure Pantomime Society were delighted to be able to give their talent and expertise over to the event and DJ Liam Sharkey was excellent in entertaining those in attendance.

It was an excellent weekend of entertainment and the organisers expressed gratitude to everyone who took part or who gave it their support in any way.