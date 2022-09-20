Enniscorthy's Silvertones Choir raise their voices and raise funds for the Hope Cancer Support Centre

Silvertones Choir presentation of cheque for €1000 to the Hope Cancer Support Centre, proceeds of recent Concert. l-r: Liz Kerr, Bridget Braham, Margaret Hughes, Paddy Redmond (Hope Centre) and Leslie Crampton (chairman of Silvertones Choir).

THE Silvertones choir in Enniscorthy has showcased its support for the Hope Cancer Support Centre in the best way possible by making a donation from a concert it held recently to raise money for the centre.

The members were delighted to be able to utilise the benefit of getting to perform together for the first time since the pandemic for a good cause.

In May the choir held a very successful performance in St Aidan’s Cathedral in Enniscorthy and raised €1,000 for the centre with the cheque presentation taking place on Friday.

Representing the centre, Paddy Redmond, outlined the activities of the Hope Centre to the choir members and expressed delight at receiving the cheque.

He thanked the members for their generosity and emphasised the money will be put to very good use. The choir’s musical director and committee member, Eithne Corrigan, was among those in attendance for the presentation.

The Silvertones is a mixed seniors choir which was founded 13 years ago and has to-date donated €30,000 to charitable organisations.

The members are now rehearsing for their annual pre-Christmas mass and their 2023 Bealtaine Concert.