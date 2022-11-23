Enniscorthy woman who was attacked in her own home thought she might be killed during the brutal assault

A man who slammed a door on his house-mate’s hand was sent to prison to serve a two year sentence.

The door was damaged in the assault committed by 25-year-old Charlie Hollwill, the Circuit Court was told.

No bones were broken in the hand of Tracey Hutchinson but she had to wear a sling for several weeks.

“It is a lot easier to repair a door than to repair a human,” commented Judge James McCourt as he branded the events of April 3, 2021 an appalling breach of trust. “The psychological injuries will be more lasting than the physical.”

On the night in question, Hollwill and Ms Hutchinson were drinking at her home - 90 Fearach Chnoic, The Paddocks, Enniscorthy.

He was resident there at the time.

Garda Peter Bergin told the court how the defendant first grabbed the injured party’s hair.

When she escaped, he followed her up the road and dragged her back towards the house.

He then hit her head against a bannister as he threw her inside.

Hollwill began punching the plasterwork and pulled a heating panel off the wall.

The terrified woman received a kick under the chin as she lay on the floor.

The accused then slammed the door on her hand before he insisted that she sit down beside him.

She managed to send texts asking friends to call the gardaí.

When they arrived, she escaped from her home by climbing out a window.

Ms Hutchinson was present in court with a number of supporters.

Her victim impact statement was read into the court record by Garda Bergin.

In it, she revealed how the assault came at a time when she was already depressed in the wake of her father’s death.

She thought she might not get out of the house alive when Hollwill turned on her.

She wrote of how she ‘gave up’ after the incident which left her with a lump the size of a golf ball on her head for a while, as well as two black eyes and a swollen ear.

She took to alcohol for a period and was not the mother she felt that she should be.

Once arrested and interviewed, the defendant made full admissions of guilt and he remained in custody for 14 months.

However, the court learned from Garda David Shannon that Hollwill had escaped briefly from lawful custody when detained at Enniscorthy garda station on the morning in question.

He was allowed an open air cigarette break, taking off on foot, only to be re-arrested after he was spotted on the Island Road a few hours later.

Defence counsel Caroline Latham stated that her client had grown up in a family where alcohol and violence were issues.

She added that Hollwill was remorseful and that he had been attending drug counselling for six months while on remand.

Judge McCourt handed down a 30 month sentence for the assault, with the final six months suspended, adding 12 months concurrent for criminal damage, and the escape from arrest marked taken into consideration.

He was ordered to stay away from Tracey Hutchinson in future.