Enniscorthy woman who was attacked in her own home thought she might be killed during the brutal assault

During the attack Charlie Hollwill dragged the woman back into the house hitting her head up against a bannister as he threw her inside

Wexford Courthouse.

enniscorthyguardian

A man who slammed a door on his house-mate’s hand was sent to prison to serve a two year sentence.

The door was damaged in the assault committed by 25-year-old Charlie Hollwill, the Circuit Court was told.

