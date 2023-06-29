Enniscorthy warehouse which was previously owned by prominent Wexford businessman sells for €620,000

The property, which was formerly owned by Coleman Doyle, was sold in the Gorey auction room of Sherry Fitzgerald O’Leary Kinsella, with the auction overseen by the managing director of the firm’s Gorey office, James J Kinsella.

The unit, which extends to over 11,000sq ft, is located next door to Enniscorthy Post Office sorting office near Bellefield, and is a landmark site in the town.

The auctioneers said the property, which is located just off the Milehouse Road, is “in very good condition”. The unit was formally used as a furniture store and has roller door access to a store area while the main retail section is of an open plan design with a store and rear door access.

The property also includes office space and toilet facilities. The building is sited on a 1.75 acre site with lots of space for parking, deliveries and possible further expansion of the unit. The contents of the building was also included in the sale.

Bidding for the property was quick and there were around 15 potential bidders in the room. The initial guide price for the property was €350,000, however, with that figure lowered to €250,000 bidding began and with four active bidders participating the bids began to increase quickly and in the end the building was sold to a local buyer from Wexford, for almost twice the initial guide price.