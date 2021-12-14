Enniscorthy Utd FC debuts new jersey strip

Enniscorthy United FC chairman Cllr Jackser Owens with Fionn, Louise and Oisin Murphy from All Ireland Foods.

THE members of Enniscorthy United FC were presented with a brand-new set of jerseys recently, thanks to local company, All Ireland Foods.

The jerseys were presented to the club chairperson, Cllr Jackser Owens, who took delight in accepting them on behalf of everyone involved with the soccer club.

A spokesperson for All Ireland Foods, an Enniscorthy based company, said the business was equally delighted to be able to support a local sports organisation.

He wished the club the best of luck in their forthcoming league and cup campaigns and hoped the new strip will bring some good fortune to the players.

All Ireland Foods is a local family business, based in Enniscorthy, that is passionate about and specialises in local Irish food.

As a business, it helps and encourages Irish food producers, growers, and cottage industries to sell and export their products online.

All of the company’s produce is 100 per cent Irish, and the All Ireland Foods motto is that if it’s not grown, raised, produced, or caught on Irish registered trawlers, it will not be sold on the website.