Enniscorthy to Wexford railway line celebrates 150th anniversary

Wexford to Rosslare Harbour local train with J15 class locomotive on Wexford Quays about 1960. The local trains were normally two carriages and a 4-2hel van.

Rosslare Strand at 7.4pm on Thursday 20th August 1959. The 715pm from Wexford has collected a van off the 115pm from Cork and is backing onto the platform to take on a big number of

A J15 class locomotive was derailed on an embankment near Killurin and run down an embankment into the River Slaney. The Civil War was a difficult time for the railways in Co. Wexfor

THE railway line between Enniscorthy and Wexford town celebrated its 150th anniversary today (Wednesday) with an event at O’Hanrahan Station.

The mayor of Wexford, Cllr. Maura Bell was at the Wexford station to mark the occasion and she was joined by Iarnród Éireann’s Director of Safety, and Wexford native, Kay Doyle.

A specially crafted bronze plaque was unveiled and music was provided by local Iarnród Éireann driver, Ger Brennan.

The railway line opened on August 17, 1872, and at the time continuing the rail line to Wexford was a considerable engineering feat.

A 54-metre bridge was constructed over the river Slaney and a number of tunnels were also required including those at Killurin and Ferrycarrig.

When the line first opened passengers were facilitated at a temporary station at Carcur. However, the current station site opened two years later, in 1874, a further half mile south. There was also an intermediate station at Killurin and shortly after that another opened at Edermine Ferry.

The arrival of the railway to Wexford heralded a new era for the people of the town and changed their economy and their lives for the better.

The Star Iron Works, which was an agricultural machinery business, had a private siding at the South Station, which was a second station in Wexford town, opened in 1885. Their goods were loaded onto trains for onward distribution from there as were machines from Pierce’s. At the time the two companies were the leading agricultural machinery manufacturers in Ireland.

At a time when private car usage was low, the railway gave the opportunity for people with modest means to experience a day trip to the beach but it also provided transport to schools and jobs for people who otherwise would have had to cycle long distances.

The railway to Wexford also carried the body of one of Wexford’s most famous sons, John Redmond to his resting place. During the war of Independence and the Civil war some of the most severe disruption that occurred on the railway infrastructure happened in County Wexford.

Today, services to Wexford town continue along the line and the Dublin to Rosslare route, which includes the Enniscorthy to Wexford section, is noted as Ireland’s most scenic railway line.

A spokesperson for Iarnród Éireann told the Enniscorthy Guardian that the challenge of coastal erosion and climate change impacts this line like no other on the railway.

The spokesperson also said the East Coast Railway Infrastructure Protection Project (ECRIPP), which has begun, will ensure that the railway to Wexford can be enjoyed for many generations to come.

Speaking at the event in Wexford town, Cllr Bell said that “as a Wexford town person" it was an honour for her to be in attendance to mark “this great occasion of 150 years of the railway between Enniscorthy and Wexford”.

“This opened up travel to the majority of people who would otherwise have had to cycle or walk long distances,” said Cllr Bell.

“I have had many trips on this railway over the past 50 years and will continue to use it into the future,” she added.

Iarnród Éireann’s Director of Health and Safety, Kay Doyle, also expressed pride in being a Wexford woman on such a day.

“As a Wexford woman it is a very proud day for me to be here marking 150 years of the railway to Wexford," she said.

“Railways connect communities and that is exactly what the arrival of the railway to Wexford did,” she added.

“It gave people here in my native county the opportunity to travel to work or school in an easier way and gave people the transport option to explore new places. Today, the railway continues to serve the town and its hinterland and provides safe and sustainable travel for all.”