Enniscorthy teenager shortlisted for Irish Red Cross Young Humanitarian of the Year Award

A 17-year-old secondary school student from Enniscorthy has been shortlisted for this year’s Irish Red Cross Humanitarian Awards.

Harry Nolan, who is a student in St Mary’s CBS, has been nominated in the Young Humanitarian of the Year section for his work on the Enniscorthy Defibrillator Initiative.

The teenager, who is studying for his Leaving Certificate, was instrumental in developing an app that has been described as a ‘game-changer’ in cases of emergency when access to a potentially life-saving defibrillator is of paramount importance.

Harry has been a Red Cross volunteer since Transition Year and he worked tirelessly during lockdown to build the app platform for the Enniscorthy Defibrillator Initiative.

Engaging the Pulse Point Foundation, a US charity, Harry’s work means the Enniscorthy group is the first one outside of the USA to have access to the app.

Using the app means means people around the county can have instant access to the nearest, fully functioning defibrillator to their location.

This could prove vital for sports organisations but also members of the public who are close to someone experiencing difficulties.

The work of Enniscorthy initiative was discussed in the Senad by Senator Mark Wall earlier this year.

"There are examples of community groups using an app to register AEDs and this could be used on a national basis,” said Sen Wall

"One of those is the Enniscorthy defibrillator initiative, called Pulse Point, and it seeks to register all defibrillators in the town,” he added.

A spokesperson for the Irish Red Cross said the Young Humanitarian award honours the “extraordinary contribution of a young person or group of people who dedicate their extracurricular hours to being a visionary young leader for humanitarian causes”.

Pat Carey, Chairperson of the Irish Red Cross, said it’s important that people like Harry are recognised for their humanitarian work and their contribution to society.

"The Irish Red Cross Humanitarian Awards aim to celebrate these people and organisations, and highlight the amazing work that they do,” said Mr Carey.

"These awards are the highest honour given by the Irish Red Cross, in recognition of those who have dedicated their lives to exceptional humanitarian endeavours,” he added.

Finalists were for this year’s awards were nominated across six categories and other finalists include climate activist, Saoi O’Connor, and Joshua Deegan (founder of Brighter Thoughts Ireland).

The live awards ceremony will take place on November 28.

With almost 3,000 volunteers and 78 branches across the 26 counties the Irish Red Cross provides a wide range of services including: First Aid (delivery and training); Youth Services; Community Support; Emergency Relief (floods & extreme weather); Migration, Lake & Mountain Rescue, and Prison programmes.

To date, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Irish Red Cross has delivered almost 15,000 food deliveries to isolated and vulnerable households and individuals throughout the country.

To assist the national ambulance service during the pandemic Irish Red Cross ambulance units have made approximately 1,000 patient transfers since March, 2020, for patients requiring chemotherapy or dialysis appointments, as well as older people in need of GP or dental appointments.