Enniscorthy students happy with leaving certificate results

Students Chloe Ryan, Hannah Byrne, Ruth Bolger, Emma Murphy and Aoibhinn Gahan were all delighted with their results.

THE overall feeling in Enniscorthy with regard to this year’s Leaving Cerificate results was very positive with pupils and teachers expressing delight at the level of results.

Coláiste Bríde student, Emma Murphy, who achieved an incredible seven H1s, was thrilled with her results despite admitting to being a little nervous beforehand.

"I was a little nervous before but when I got the results I was so happy,” she said.

Emma, who plans to study maths in Trinity, is still undecided about what particular career path she wants to pursue although her outstanding results give her many possible options.

However, he love of maths goes hand-in-hand with a love of research.

“I like research and I love the idea of pure maths,” she said.

However, she also has a love of music and art and is now looking forward to third level study.

Coláíste Bride principal, Kiera O’Sullivan, expressed delight with the overall results achieved by students in the school and said everyone was happy with them.

“Our students received very good results overall and we were happy as a school they all achieved their own personal potential and that was important for them,” she said.

She also acknowledged the hard work and dedication of the teachers in the school who she said provided great assistance to the pupils.

“The students and teachers put in a great effort and I think they were all very happy with the results," said Kiera.

While this year’s results were posted online the management in Coláíste Bríde wanted the pupils to enjoy the experience of getting their results in-house and the majority of the students availed of the opportunity to do so with some of them not even looking online to find out how they did before arriving into the school.

"It was really lovely to see the pupils coming in and we did our own little thing for them and it was great to see the excitement among them," said Kiera.

“I would say 80 per of the students turned up without reading the results online first ,” she added.

The principal in Bunclody Vocational College, James Murphy, also expressed delight with the results achieved by the students in the school.

“I would like to extend huge congratulations to the Leaving Cert class of 2022 who received their exam results on Friday,” he said.

“Although the results were available online through the student portal, students and their parents flocked back to BVC for this special occasion,” he said.

“There was an electric atmosphere in the school as students opened their results and shared their excitement with each other," he added.

“Students in BVC, and across the country, deserve great credit for the resilience they have shown over the past few years,” he added.

“It has been a very difficult time for our young people and the results achieved by our students, however, have finally ended the uncertainty for them and this has put a welcome smile on everyone’s face.”

He also praised the teaching staff in the school for their dedication to their pupils.

One student in the school, Leah Coleman, also expressed gratitude to the teachers for their support.

“Although at times I found the leaving cert course difficult due to the uncertainty of the last two years, my teachers were a great help, with endless support and constant encouragement," she said.

“Going into the exams knowing I had many choices was a great stress reliever and I’m delighted with the outcome of my results," she added.

Another student, Dylan Roche, also said there were challenges over the last two years but commented: “Covid had a massive effect on all students and made focusing on school and exams harder than usual. That being said I am very happy with the results I achieved and am looking forward to what is to come.”

The principal in Ennicorthy Community College, Dr Iain Wickham, also expressed delight at the results and said the feedback from students was very positive.

However, he also expressed concern over inflated grades and said it’s something that needs to be addressed.

“This needs to stop and go back to the level of grades students received prior to the pandemic,” he said.

“The inflated grades create problems in that there are students who would be more suited doing an apprenticeship or completing a Post Leaving Certificate course heading off to Third Level but struggling when they get there eventually dropping out," he said.

“The Department of Education needs to revert to issuing results mid-August as it is very late the first week in September," he added.

“Schools are busy getting all the other year groups settled back into school life and parents are left with less time to secure suitable accommodation for their son or daughter.”

One behalf of the school community he wished the Leaving Certificate Class of 2022 the very best in their futures irrespective of what path they choose to take.

Student, Abdulhamid Ramadan, said he was delighted with his results. Abdulhamid completed his secondary education in ECC after moving from Syria.

“I feel that my good results are down to hard work and study along with the assistance that I received from the teachers who encouraged me along my educational journey," he said.

"Initially, when I came to the school I found the English language difficult, but I persevered and kept practicing the language and communicating with my friends through English,” he added.

“My hope following the CAO offers is that I will secure a place in Southeast Technological University studying Engineering.”

Fellow student from the college, Breanna Sludds-Keane, was also very happy with her results.

“I am extremely happy with my results, getting what I expected in most of my exams and in some I got higher than I thought,” she said.

“I got more than enough points for my first choice and hope to get an offer from the CAO on Thursday to study Home Economics and Irish up in St Angela’s College, Sligo," she added.

FCJ Bunclody principal, Brendan Daly, said the students in the school were very happy with the results.

“Four students got six A1s or more and we had 10 who got four or more so we’re very happy with the results,” he said.

“The LCVP and biology were particularly good and we were also delighted with the technology results as well,” he added.

“It was a very strong showing all around so we were very happy.”

The results in Meancoil Gharman were also very good with principal, Norah Harpur, commenting that the results were excellent “across the board".

“We were very happy with the results right across,” she said.

“The maths results were excellent and they did very well in languages; it really was right across the board,” she added.

She highlighted the fact that what made the results even more noteworthy was the fact it was the first secondary school state exam the students sat as they didn’t get to sit their junior certificate exams.

“They didn’t get to do their Junior Cert so that had no experience outside of the mocks and we were very happy with how they did,” she said.

“Many of the students got better results than they were expecting because of Covid and the disruption that caused so that was good,” she added.

She said everyone is now hoping they all get what they’re looking for when the CAO offers come out although a number of students are either planning on going overseas to study in third level or have already done so.