Enniscorthy students graduate from college with honours

TWO students from Enniscorthy were among 142 people who graduated from Carlow College last week in the first in-person conferring ceremony held in over two years.

Among the graduates for the celebration day honouring the college's ‘Class of 2021’ were Katie Roberts who graduated from B.A. (Hons) in English & History course, and Aishling Whelan who graduated from B.A. (Hons) in Applied Social Studies (Professional Social Care) course.

The two women were part of a cohort of students for whom an initial conferring ceremony, planned for December 2021, was postponed due to Covid-19.

Following a poll of graduates it was decided to postpone the ceremony to April rather than hosting a virtual event.

Speaking of her time in Carlow College, Katie said: “After attending a large secondary school, a smaller third-level College was a huge draw for me. You are more than a number at Carlow College.”

She highlighted the fact the college has an Academic Resource Office that guides and support students in reaching their academic goals as well as providing personal support to students with learning disabilities.

“This resource was extremely helpful to me because I have dyslexia and was given excellent support by the staff," said Katie.

Since completing her undergraduate, Katie embarked on a Masters degree in Irish Regional History with Carlow College, which she is completing at present.

Aishling Whelan chose to study at Carlow College after hearing great recommendations for the social care degree.

"I chose Carlow College because of the close-knit community in the college,” said Aishling.

"I wanted to go to a college where I would fit in and not just feel like a number,” she added.

Now, while working part-time in social care, Aishling is completing postgraduate study with an M.A. in Criminology at University College Cork.

Carlow College President, Fr Conn Ó Maoldhomhnaigh, congratulated the graduates who were from 13 different counties across Ireland in addition to international students from Estonia and Brazil.

“On behalf of the governing body and the staff of the college, I offer congratulations to the capable, inspiring, persevering and tenacious ‘Class of 2021’,” said Fr Ó Maoldhomhnaigh.

"I commend College staff and loved ones, here and back at home, who, especially during the lockdowns of 2020 and 2021, helped bring us to this happy day,” he added.

Bishop of Kildate and Leighlin, Denis Nulty, as Chairperson of College Trustees and Governing Body, spoke of the graduates as future leaders and in his keynote address encouraged them “to be a leader wherever you find yourself”.

He also encouraged them to "to go through your life with a generous spirit and a care for those in need” while also advising them to be conscious of one another and particularly those facing challenges of their own.

Carlow College, St. Patrick’s, is a Higher Education Institution specialising in degree programmes in the areas of arts, humanities and social studies.